TBC Brands Adds Two New Tire Lines to All-Terrain Segment

Pictured are the Delta Trailcutter AT4S (left) and Eldorado Sport Fury AT4S.

TBC Brands has expanded its Core Brand program with the addition of the Delta Trailcutter AT4S and Eldorado Sport Fury AT4S. These two new all-terrain lines both carry the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol.

TBC Brands said these tires provide drivers of SUVs, CUVs and light trucks optimum traction in all-terrain conditions. The tread of these two lines features zigzag grooves, a continuous center block and extra deep, varying angle sipes to provide exceptional handling while maintaining a comfortable ride. These all-season, superior traction tires are available in 40 metric and LT sizes with rims ranging from 15- to 20-in.

“The new flagship lines are designed to meet the demands of the all-terrain market, offering end-users exceptional traction and handling both on and off the road with improved grip on ice and in rain and mud,” said Jon Vance, senior vice president of product marketing for TBC Corporation.

The Delta Trailcutter AT4S and Eldorado Sport Fury AT4S feature a 55,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and free defect replacement for 50% of usable tread life.