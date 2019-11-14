News/Delta World Tire Co.
November 14, 2019

Delta World Tire Opens 17th Location

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Delta World Tire Center

Delta World Tire has opened its 17th location with its store in Biloxi, Mississippi at 14056 Big Ridge Rd.

The 9,000-plus-square-foot store has 10 service bays and a comfortable showroom, Delta World Tire says. The store will be run by Manager Veronica Sullivan, who will be supported by Biloxi Manager Bryan Stoddard and Regional Manager Steve Peterman.

Delta World Tire is a family-run business that first opened its doors in New Orleans in 1938. It has since grown to 17 locations across the Mississippi and Louisiana Gulf Coast. In Louisiana, Delta World Tire has locations in New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Iberia. In Mississippi, its locations are in Picayune, Waveland, Gulfport, Biloxi, Pascagoula and Hattiesburg.

Delta World Tire is one of the area’ s largest independent tire dealers, with over 30,000 tires in stock, the company says. It carries Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Uniroyal, Goodyear, Bridgestone, Firestone, Continental, Toyo, Nitto, Nexen and many more.

In addition to tires, the dealership offers complete quality automotive repair and preventative maintenance including alignments, brake repair, oil changes, batteries, shocks and struts, belts and hoses and air conditioning.

