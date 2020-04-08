Akebono Expands ProACT Brake Pad Line

Click Here to Read More

Premium 301 stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the three kits that require it.

A complete listing of Akebono applications for these parts and the rest of the product offering can be found in the company’s web-catalog at akebonobrakes.com.

“Today’s release includes ProACT brake pads for the Buick Envision, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL, as well as the Kia Sorento and Soul. All four of these parts add significant late-model coverage, to our line at a time, that most will soon be approaching their first brake service,” said Edward Gerhardt, marketing and data service manager, Akebono Brake Corporation.