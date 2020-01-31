Connect with us
Clore Automotive Releases New Light-N-Carry Work Light

Clore Automotive’s new torch lights feature a zoomable torch setting that allows the user to choose a broader or more focused area of illumination.
Tire Review Staff

on

Clore Automotive has released its Light-N-Carry Rechargeable Torch Light.

The company says this new line of lighting solutions is intended for techs who need a light that is reliable, tough and provides effective illumination.

Light-N-Carry Torch Lights feature a zoomable torch setting that allows the user to choose a broader or more focused area of illumination, and adjustment happens with either a pull or twist of the light, the company says. All models feature an aluminum housing, five-foot impact resistance rating and a one-year warranty.

Light-N-Carry Model LNC312 also features a clip for storage in pants or shirt pockets and features a 120 max lumen work COB LED light mode with a dimmer feature, plus twist-to-zoom action to adjust the width of the beam. It also features anodized aluminum construction, a protected micro-USB charging port with charging status indicator and magnet mount for storage or hands-free use. Included with each LNC312 is a braided charging cord, a 10580 rechargeable lithium battery installed and a service repair coupon for a one-time, fixed-fee service after the warranty period.

Clore Automotive Releases New Light-N-Carry Work Light

