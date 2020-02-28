Connect with us
Moore-Safe-Gaither-Tool

Products

Gaither Tool Develops ‘World’s Safest Jack’

The Moore-Safe uses interchangeable heads to cradle undercar components to reduce the chance of slippage due to misplacement or a shifting load.
Advertisement

on

Gaither Tool Co. has released the Moore-Safe Jack, which the company says has been designed from the ground up to be the world’s safest jack.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Moore-Safe uses interchangeable heads to securely cradle vehicle undercarriage components, the company says, which reduces the chance of slippage due to misplacement or a shifting load.

The company says the Moore-Safe’s patented design features two interchangeable mounting heads: A “Y” head for round and square surfaces as well as a “round” head that can cradle U-bolts and provide a wide footprint for flat surfaces. Both can be quickly swapped out without the need for tools, Gaither Tool says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Gaither Tool Develops 'World's Safest Jack'

on

Raybestos Adds European Coverage to Element3, R-Line

on

Goodyear Releases WinterCommand Ultra Tire

on

Clore Automotive Releases New Light-N-Carry Work Light
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GT Radial

GT Radial
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: 8664884737
10404 Sixth Street, Rancho Cucamonga California 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Blizzak-DM-V2 Blizzak-DM-V2

Products

Next Generation Blizzak

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Cooper-Discoverer-XT4 Cooper-Discoverer-XT4

Featured

Cooper Develops All-Terrain for Canadian Drivers

Featured

#SEMA/GTE: Hercules Launches Ironman All Country M/T
Connect