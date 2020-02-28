Gaither Tool Develops ‘World’s Safest Jack’

Gaither Tool Co. has released the Moore-Safe Jack, which the company says has been designed from the ground up to be the world’s safest jack.

Click Here to Read More

The Moore-Safe uses interchangeable heads to securely cradle vehicle undercarriage components, the company says, which reduces the chance of slippage due to misplacement or a shifting load.

The company says the Moore-Safe’s patented design features two interchangeable mounting heads: A “Y” head for round and square surfaces as well as a “round” head that can cradle U-bolts and provide a wide footprint for flat surfaces. Both can be quickly swapped out without the need for tools, Gaither Tool says.