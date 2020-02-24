Connect with us
Raybestos-Line

Products

Raybestos Adds European Coverage to Element3, R-Line

Raybestos will supersede all Specialty European part numbers into Element3 and will discontinue the Specialty European brake pad line.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Raybestos has expanded its Element3 and R-Line brake pad offerings by adding over 75 new part numbers with a specific focus on European applications, according to Kristin Grons, marketing manager for Brake Parts Inc LLC (BPI).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Raybestos will supersede all Specialty European part numbers into Element3 and discontinue the Specialty European brake pad line. The company says this change will be seamless and allow customers to continue to get the products they are currently purchasing.

The ultra-premium Element3 brake line includes a full selection of components for complete braking system coverage, the company says. Now expanded for European coverage, Element3 automotive brake pads are formulated to meet the standards established in Europe, and will contain an R90 certification where applicable.

The R-Line offers reliable stopping power with complete coverage for cars, vans, SUVs and light trucks, Raybestos says, and are N\now expanded to include increased European coverage.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Raybestos Adds European Coverage to Element3, R-Line

on

Goodyear Releases WinterCommand Ultra Tire

on

Clore Automotive Releases New Light-N-Carry Work Light

on

ATE Original Brake Pads Released for European Makes, Models
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Michael DunlapPhone: 800-518-3040Phone: 770-903-1236Fax: 770-903-1237
3100 Medlock Bridge Rd., Ste. 305, Norcross GA 30071
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Blizzak-DM-V2 Blizzak-DM-V2

Products

Next Generation Blizzak

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Cooper-Discoverer-XT4 Cooper-Discoverer-XT4

Featured

Cooper Develops All-Terrain for Canadian Drivers

Featured

#SEMA/GTE: Hercules Launches Ironman All Country M/T
Connect