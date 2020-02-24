Raybestos Adds European Coverage to Element3, R-Line

Raybestos has expanded its Element3 and R-Line brake pad offerings by adding over 75 new part numbers with a specific focus on European applications, according to Kristin Grons, marketing manager for Brake Parts Inc LLC (BPI).

Raybestos will supersede all Specialty European part numbers into Element3 and discontinue the Specialty European brake pad line. The company says this change will be seamless and allow customers to continue to get the products they are currently purchasing.

The ultra-premium Element3 brake line includes a full selection of components for complete braking system coverage, the company says. Now expanded for European coverage, Element3 automotive brake pads are formulated to meet the standards established in Europe, and will contain an R90 certification where applicable.

The R-Line offers reliable stopping power with complete coverage for cars, vans, SUVs and light trucks, Raybestos says, and are N

ow expanded to include increased European coverage.