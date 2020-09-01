The all-weather tire segment is growing each year, and Hankook Tire Americas has taken notice, making its debut this month in the all-weather category with the Kinergy 4S2.

“One of the things that’s very important to us is to have products that meet the needs of our dealers and the needs of consumers,” Curtis Brison, Hankook’s vice president of PLT sales, who joined the organization in June, told Tire Review. “From a dealer perspective, this is a very attractive tire because you can sell it all year long, and it has great winter capabilities.” Hankook launched the Kinergy 4S2, which comes with a three-peak mountain snowflake rating, Sept. 1. With the growing all-weather category taking up between 5-10% of the existing all-season market, Brison said Hankook wanted a slice of the pie and says the Kinergy 4S2 provides the best value to the consumer and the dealer. “For dealers, winter stocks can be difficult since you’re receiving a bunch of tires and hoping for good winter weather so you can sell out, but sometimes that’s not always the case. This tire helps with that,” he says. “For consumers, there are some markets that are kind of in-between [needing a dedicated winter tire or an all-season tire], and this really satisfies that need. It’s for someone who’s going to maybe meet some winter conditions throughout the year but doesn’t want to change their tire [to a winter tire].”

