NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads for Tesla 3

NRS Brakes says its galvanized backing plates ensure no rust or corrosion occurs from lack of use due to regen braking.
NRS Brakes has designed galvanized brake pads for the Tesla Model 3 specifically for electric/hybrid vehicle technology.

The company says (ADAS) vehicles demand a higher quality of all parts, especially safety items such as brakes.

As moisture creeps through the porous nature of the friction material, it is compromising the untreated backing plat, NRS Brakes says. Usually, moisture in the friction material is dissipated as heat is created through normal braking routines.

Hybrid and electric vehicles do not experience this same creation of heat, the company says. As a result, there is an increase in brake pad separation (failure).

NRS Brakes says its galvanized backing plates ensure no rust or corrosion occurs from lack of use due to regen braking, adding its patented mechanical attachment system physically adheres the friction material to the backing plate to ensure the pad material cannot separate from the backing plate for the entire life of the brake pad.

