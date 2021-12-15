Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Lucas Oil Products has officially introduced a new roadside safety product just in time for the winter travel season, the Lucas Tire Inflator. The company said the tire inflator is an easy-to-use, non-flammable tire inflator and sealer for use in all passenger vehicles to quickly seal punctures and re-inflate a damaged tire.
Safe for temporary tire repair, the Lucas Tire Inflator joins a number of utility products currently available to motorists, including Lucas Complete Engine Treatment, Diesel Deep Clean, Engine Oil Stop Leak, Fuel Stabilizer and Heavy Duty and Pure Synthetic Engine Oil Stabilizer, according to the company.
The company said some of the benefits of the new tire inflator include:
- Seals and inflates flat tires for a temporary emergency repair
- Safe and easy to use
- No tools required
- Works fast
- Tire sensor safe
- Non-flammable
- VOC compliant in all 50 states
The Lucas Tire Inflator is available at select retail stores, the company said.