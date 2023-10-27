Toyo Tires Introduces EV-Specific, All-Terrain Tire

Toyo Tires has introduced the Open Country A/T III EV, an EV-specific, all-terrain replacement tire developed for the EV truck and SUV segment. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., Toyo said this on-/off-road all-terrain tire is engineered from the ground up to align with the requirements of electric-powered vehicles, including instant torque, rapid acceleration, additional weight and range efficiency.

According to Toyo, this EV version of the Open Country A/T also delivers on off-road performance as well as on-road handling and ride comfort. It also is equipped with the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) symbol for all-weather certification.

“At Toyo Tires, we are enthusiasts, heavily involved in the off-road and overlanding communities across the country,” Senior Manager of Product Planning & Technical Services at Toyo Tire, Todd Bergeson, said. “At the onset of this development, our goal was to support EV truck and SUV customers with a bespoke version of the Open Country A/T III. This EV-specific all-terrain replacement tire for trucks and SUVs was designed, developed and tested at our R&D facility in White, GA.”

Toyo said the tire will be produced in a wide range of sizes and high-load combinations for 18 to 24-inch wheel diameters. The first LT size (LT275/60R20) will be available February 2024 as an LT-metric upgrade for the Ford F-150 Lightning. Other OE and plus sizes of LT- and P/Euro-metric fitments have been developed and are planned to be released later in 2024 for EV trucks and SUVs such as the Rivian R1T/R1S and GMC Hummer EV, as well as future announcements like the Tesla Cybertruck and Chevrolet/GMC EVs. Toyo Tires said it will continue to roll out more sizes as this segment grows with new vehicles becoming available in the future.