Clore Automotive Releases New Model of Light-N-Carry Torch Light

The company says the Light-N-Carry LNC375 delivers a high-intensity beam from its LED light engine and features a zoomable torch setting that allows the user to choose a broader or more focused area of illumination.
on

Clore Automotive has released the LNC375 Rechargeable Torch Light by Light-N-Carry.

The LNC375 provides 750 max lumens of intense illumination and features a rugged, anodized aluminum construction, as well as a protected micro-USB charging port with charging status indicator and two methods of recharging, either directly or through the included wireless charging base.

The LNC375 provides 750 max lumens of intense illumination and features a rugged, anodized aluminum construction, as well as a protected micro-USB charging port with charging status indicator and two methods of recharging, either directly or through the included wireless charging base.

Each LNC375 includes a wireless charging base, a wall charger, a braided charging cord, a 21700 rechargeable lithium battery installed and a service repair coupon for a one-time, fixed-fee service after the warranty period.

