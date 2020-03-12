Clore Automotive Releases New Model of Light-N-Carry Torch Light

Click Here to Read More

The company says the Light-N-Carry LNC375 delivers a high-intensity beam from its LED light engine and features a zoomable torch setting that allows the user to choose a broader or more focused area of illumination.

The LNC375 provides 750 max lumens of intense illumination and features a rugged, anodized aluminum construction, as well as a protected micro-USB charging port with charging status indicator and two methods of recharging, either directly or through the included wireless charging base.

Each LNC375 includes a wireless charging base, a wall charger, a braided charging cord, a 21700 rechargeable lithium battery installed and a service repair coupon for a one-time, fixed-fee service after the warranty period.