Help Customers Choose the Right All-Terrain Tire

Your customers have a ton of options when it comes to picking the right tires for their vehicle. It’s up to you to help the customer decide the best option for them based on their needs and driving habits.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we tell you three ways to help your customers choose the right all-terrain tire.

It’s important to help your customers choose the right all-terrain tire for their needs. All-terrain tires are designed to perform well both on and off-road, making them a popular choice for truck and SUV owners who like to go off the beaten path.

After checking the recommended tire size, load rating and speed rating from the placard, the first thing you should consider is the customer. Make sure to ask them not only about their vehicle, but what they use it for. Do they go off-roading and camping on the weekends? These are important details to know.

If they’re planning to go off-road, ask what kind of terrain will they be encountering. All-terrain tires vary in their ability to handle mud, sand, rocks and other types of terrain.

You should also consider the tread pattern of your all-terrain tire options. All-terrain tires have a more aggressive tread pattern than highway tires, with larger blocks and deeper grooves – which affect the tire’s grip performance in different types of terrain. For example, a tire with a more open tread pattern may perform better in mud, while a tire with more tightly spaced blocks may perform better for highway driving.

By considering these factors, you can help your customers choose the right all-terrain tire for their needs and help them make an informed decision.

