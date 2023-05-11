 Help Customers Choose the Right All-Terrain Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

Help Customers Choose the Right All-Terrain Tire

All-terrain tires are designed to perform well both on and off-road, making them a popular choice for truck and SUV owners.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Your customers have a ton of options when it comes to picking the right tires for their vehicle. It’s up to you to help the customer decide the best option for them based on their needs and driving habits.

Related Articles

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we tell you three ways to help your customers choose the right all-terrain tire.

It’s important to help your customers choose the right all-terrain tire for their needs. All-terrain tires are designed to perform well both on and off-road, making them a popular choice for truck and SUV owners who like to go off the beaten path.

After checking the recommended tire size, load rating and speed rating from the placard, the first thing you should consider is the customer. Make sure to ask them not only about their vehicle, but what they use it for. Do they go off-roading and camping on the weekends? These are important details to know.

If they’re planning to go off-road, ask what kind of terrain will they be encountering. All-terrain tires vary in their ability to handle mud, sand, rocks and other types of terrain.

You should also consider the tread pattern of your all-terrain tire options. All-terrain tires have a more aggressive tread pattern than highway tires, with larger blocks and deeper grooves – which affect the tire’s grip performance in different types of terrain. For example, a tire with a more open tread pattern may perform better in mud, while a tire with more tightly spaced blocks may perform better for highway driving.

By considering these factors, you can help your customers choose the right all-terrain tire for their needs and help them make an informed decision.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Big O Tires Brian Maciak
Continental- Torque-Wrench
RwtN-Featured-Image-EP22
Continental- Last-Mile-Delivery
Garage Studio

How to Recruit the Next Generation of Technicians

Without focused and ongoing efforts by the industry, filling open positions in sufficient numbers is unlikely.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental- NxtGen-Techs

Many shops around the country are dealing with staffing shortages and struggling to obtain new technicians. Without focused and ongoing efforts by the industry, filling open positions in sufficient numbers is unlikely.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss steps you can take to attract and recruit the next generation of shop technicians.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Capitalizing Your Shop for Growth

Managing cash flow is crucial for an expanding businesses.

By Madeleine Winer
TR-Continental Business Growth
Three Ways to Make Time For Training At Your Tire Shop

Industry best practices for customer’s vehicle training comes in varied forms.

By Madeleine Winer
TR-Continental Training
How to Handle Integrated Wheel End Issues

Explore some of the common issues associated with IWE systems and find out the steps that can be taken to diagnose and repair them.

By Christian Hinton
Wheel-End-Issues
Tips for a Successful Spring Tire Changeover

With the change in season comes the need to change your tire inventory. Are you prepared?

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Spring Tire

Other Posts

Continental Upgrades Test Track Infrastructure for EVs

Continental expanded its EV charging infrastructure at the Uvalde, TX test site to accommodate a growing number of EV tire tests.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-EV-Infrastructure
Tire Mounted Sensors: The Future of Intelligent Tire Sensing

Tire-mounted sensors offer expanded capabilities for TPMS technology advancement.

By Jacki Lutz
Tire-Mounted-Sensor
Wendel Burt, Founder of Burt Brothers Tire & Service, Dies at 68

Burt was instrumental in growing Burt Brothers to its current 18-store footprint in Utah, predominantly in the Salt Lake City area.

By Madeleine Winer
Wendel Burt Burt Brothers Tire & Service
Continental Tire Appoints New PLT Sales Directors

Ron Sinclair, Dave Deronne and Bob Jones are appointed as sales leaders for Continental Tire’s sales department.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-PLT-sales