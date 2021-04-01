Once Continental decides it wants to stake its claim in a tire segment, it’s all in. After three years of studying the market and another three years of tire design and testing, the company has debuted its first tire in the all-weather segment under the General Tire brand: The General AltiMax 365 AW.

“A number of years ago, we introduced Mrs. AltiMax RT 43 to Mr. Arctic 12, and three years later, they had a bouncing baby tire. His name was 365 AW,” joked Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire, in communicating the mix of all-season and winter tire attributes the new tire provides.

All jokes aside, the General AltiMax 365 AW sits snugly between its all-season touring mother, the AltiMax RT 43, and its winter tire father, the AltiMax Arctic 12. Continental launched the tire, which represents its debut into the ever-growing all-weather segment, on Wednesday during a virtual launch for dealers and members of the media.

Designed to have good capability in warmer climates, the AltiMax 365 AW is optimized for snow and winter conditions, as evidenced by its three-peak mountain snowflake rating, according to Joe Maher, product planning manager for passenger car, touring and all-weather tires. It also offers balanced performance in wet and dry conditions.

“Our target was to make sure we have a tire that’s usable without negatives in all climates — whether it’s summer, spring, fall or winter,” Maher said. “It [the General AltiMax 365 AW] operates very well in deep snow, and one thing we found important is that its symmetric tread pattern allows for a touring tire-type of wear. Symmetric patterns allow the dealer to rotate the tire as freely as they’d like.”

Maher added the AltiMax 365 AW gives consumers the convenience of not having to buy a dedicated winter tire if they live in an area with moderate- to-heavy snowfall. While the tire launched in Canada late last year, its U.S. launch is geared toward consumers in northern states who want a single tire for year-round use. Target fitments include sub-compact to full-size passenger cars and sub-compact to mid-size CUVs and SUVs.