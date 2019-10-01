Products/TBC Brands
October 1, 2019

TBC Brands Expands Harvest King Field Pro I-1 Implement, Power King Rim Guard HD+ Lines

TBC-Brands-Harvest-King-Power-King

TBC Brands is adding eight new sizes to its agricultural tire line, Harvest King Field Pro I-1 Implement, and two sizes to the skid steer line-up, Power King Rim Guard HD+.

All sizes of the Field Pro I-1 Implement are available in tubeless construction and the enhanced tread compound provides improved resistance to stubble damage, TBC Brands says. The Power King Rim Guard HD+ features an extra deep tread with sidewall protection for outstanding cut and chip resistance and durability, the company says.

The eight new Harvest King Field Pro I-1 Implement sizes are:

  • 5.90-15 B
  • 6.70-15 C
  • 11L-16 D
  • 12.5L-16 F
  • 9.5L-14
  • 11L-14
  • 14L-16.1 available October 2019
  • 16.5L-16.1 available October 2019

The two new Power King Rim Guard HD+ sizes are:

  • 31X15.50-15 E
  • 31X13-16.5 E

Harvest King agricultural tires and Power King off-highway tires both feature a five-year warranty for workmanship and materials that includes a no-charge replacement within the first twelve months with 10% or less of the original tread depth used if it becomes unserviceable due to a defect in design, workmanship, or material. A prorated allowance is available after the no-charge replacement period or the tread use exceeds that allowed based on the date of manufacture and the amount of tire use after it was installed.

