TBC Brands Expands Harvest King Field Pro I-1 Implement, Power King Rim Guard HD+ Lines

TBC Brands is adding eight new sizes to its agricultural tire line, Harvest King Field Pro I-1 Implement, and two sizes to the skid steer line-up, Power King Rim Guard HD+.

All sizes of the Field Pro I-1 Implement are available in tubeless construction and the enhanced tread compound provides improved resistance to stubble damage, TBC Brands says. The Power King Rim Guard HD+ features an extra deep tread with sidewall protection for outstanding cut and chip resistance and durability, the company says.

The eight new Harvest King Field Pro I-1 Implement sizes are:

5.90-15 B

6.70-15 C

11L-16 D

12.5L-16 F

9.5L-14

11L-14

14L-16.1 available October 2019

16.5L-16.1 available October 2019

The two new Power King Rim Guard HD+ sizes are:

31X15.50-15 E

31X13-16.5 E

Harvest King agricultural tires and Power King off-highway tires both feature a five-year warranty for workmanship and materials that includes a no-charge replacement within the first twelve months with 10% or less of the original tread depth used if it becomes unserviceable due to a defect in design, workmanship, or material. A prorated allowance is available after the no-charge replacement period or the tread use exceeds that allowed based on the date of manufacture and the amount of tire use after it was installed.