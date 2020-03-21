Jeep 60 PSI Tire Pressure Gauge Available from AutoMeter

Click Here to Read More

The company says its durable design and storage case is made to handle demanding conditions while providing accurate measurement.

The Jeep 60 PSI Tire Pressure Gauge features a 2.25-in. black dial with the Jeep logo. This instrument is fitted with 13.75-in. braided stainless steel lines, includes 360-degree swivel at each end for optimal articulation and valve stem access as well as a no-slip grip housing and a thumb-operated pressure bleed.