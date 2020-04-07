Ranger Releases New Spray Wash Cabinets

Ranger says its new RS-500DS and RS-750DS stainless steel spray wash cabinets are specifically designed to resist rust while washing away the grime from a full range of vehicle parts.

The company says the cabinets’ stainless steel construction makes them resistant to deterioration and the harmful effects of rust. The washers use high-pressure, multi-directional spray nozzles.

With wide cabinet space and a removable parts tree for smaller car parts, the company says the parts washers provide a deep clean on even the greasiest and smallest automotive parts. A low RPM turntable provides 360-degree cleaning.