Connect with us
Ranger-Spray-Wash-Cabinet

Products

Ranger Releases New Spray Wash Cabinets

The company says the cabinets’ stainless steel construction makes them resistant to deterioration and the harmful effects of rust.
Advertisement

on

Ranger says its new RS-500DS and RS-750DS stainless steel spray wash cabinets are specifically designed to resist rust while washing away the grime from a full range of vehicle parts.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the cabinets’ stainless steel construction makes them resistant to deterioration and the harmful effects of rust. The washers use high-pressure, multi-directional spray nozzles.

With wide cabinet space and a removable parts tree for smaller car parts, the company says the parts washers provide a deep clean on even the greasiest and smallest automotive parts. A low RPM turntable provides 360-degree cleaning.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Ranger Releases New Spray Wash Cabinets

on

Jeep 60 PSI Tire Pressure Gauge Available from AutoMeter

on

NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads for Tesla 3

on

Clore Automotive Releases New Model of Light-N-Carry Torch Light
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Blizzak-DM-V2 Blizzak-DM-V2

Products

Next Generation Blizzak

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Cooper-Discoverer-XT4 Cooper-Discoverer-XT4

Featured

Cooper Develops All-Terrain for Canadian Drivers

Featured

#SEMA/GTE: Hercules Launches Ironman All Country M/T
Connect