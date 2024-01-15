 Falken Tires launches new all-terrain Wildpeak A/T4W

Tires

Falken Tires launches new all-terrain Wildpeak A/T4W

As a follow-up to the Wildpeak A/T3W, the all-new Wildpeak A/T4W is built with a 3PMSF symbol for severe snow conditions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Falken-wildpeak-AT4W

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries of Japan, has launched its newest all-terrain tire offering, the Wildpeak A/T4W. As a follow-up to its Wildpeak A/T3W, the all-new Wildpeak A/T4W is built with a 3PMSF symbol for severe snow conditions and was engineered with full-depth sipes providing traction for the life of the tire, Falken said.

The A/T4W features staggered shoulder blocks and proprietary three-ply Duraspec sidewall technology on select sizes. Falken said incorporating Duraspec technology ensures the Wildpeak A/T4W can withstand extreme off-road conditions, similar to the brand’s Wildpeak R/T and Wildpeak M/T tires. Select sizes of the Wildpeak A/T4W feature Falken’s Duraspec three-ply sidewall construction, while all other sizes utilize a two high-ply turn-up construction to provide an added layer of protection, the company said.

As of January, the A/T4W is offered in up to 96 sizes with rim sizing available from 15- to 22 in. Popular fitments include Chevrolet’s Colorado and Silverado, Ford F-Series, Jeep Cherokee, RAM trucks, and Toyota’s 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra.

The Wildpeak A/T4W offers a 65,000-mile limited tread life warranty for non-LT sizes (60,000 miles for LT sizes) and is backed by Falken’s 30-day ride and road hazard protection guarantees.

How Winter Tires Exemplify the Cost of Confidence

Remarkable tire professionals focus on why the product they’re selling is worth the investment.

By Jeff Wallick
Winter-Tires-Nokian-1400
Toyo Tire Launches Proxes R DOT Competition and Track Tire

Toyo said a key feature includes a new racing tread compound and enhanced contact patch that improves grip.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Tires-Proxes-R-
Yokohama Off-Highway Expands RT41 Radial Tire Size for ADTs

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires added a 29-in. tire size option for articulated trucks and loaders.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-RT41-Radial-tire
Trends to Watch for in OTR Construction Tires

There is a tremendous amount of demand for machines that take 25-in. tires.

By Denise Koeth
OTR-tire-feature-– Yokohama-Construction-Site-1400

Continental Introduces New Valve Cap Tire Monitoring Sensor

The manufacturer said this sensor works with all of Continental’s digital tire monitoring solutions products.

By Christian Hinton
COMBINE-WITH-SENSOR-Continental-Tire
Cosmo Tires Names Exclusive Distributor in Puerto Rico

Centeno’s Tire Distributor is Cosmo Tires’ exclusive distributor in Puerto Rico.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Nokian Tyres Adopts New International Ice Marking for Winter Tires

Consumers in North America can look for the ice grip symbol on labels and sidewalls of Nokian Tyres’ latest-generation winter products.

By Christian Hinton
Ice-Grip-Symbol
Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for Porsche AG

The Advan V35 tread pattern was developed with Porsche to achieve improved snow performance with high levels of rolling resistance.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Adva-V35