TBC Brands Introduces the Wild Trail All-Terrain XT Tire

TBC Brands has released its new all-terrain tire line, the Wild Trail All-Terrain XT, the successor to the Wild Trail All-Terrain.

Featuring an aggressive tread design with 3-D micro sipes, this tire delivers all-surface traction capability and rugged durability required for all-terrain use, TBC Brands says. Designed to accept optional metal studs, the All-Terrain XT provides additional grip and support in winter for drivers of pickups and SUVs. The complete lineup will include 33 metric and LT sizes ranging from 15- to 20-in. with 17 sizes available now and the remaining sizes launching throughout the rest of 2019.

The Wild Trail XT features a warranty protection package which includes a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and a free 30-day test drive.