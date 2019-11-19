Products/TBC Brands
November 19, 2019

TBC Brands Introduces the Wild Trail All-Terrain XT Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

TBC Brands Introduces the Wild Trail All-Terrain XT Tire

Virginia Tire & Auto Opens New Store in Tysons/Vienna, Virginia

Pirelli Develops Tires to Interact with 5G Network

TBC Brands Adds Two New Tire Lines to All-Terrain Segment

Hankook Tire Reveals New Off-Road Dynapro MT2 Tire

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Milestar Debuts Patagonia SXT/SXS UTV Tire at SEMA

Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

TBC-Brands-Wild-Trail-All-Terrain-XT

TBC Brands has released its new all-terrain tire line, the Wild Trail All-Terrain XT, the successor to the Wild Trail All-Terrain.

Featuring an aggressive tread design with 3-D micro sipes, this tire delivers all-surface traction capability and rugged durability required for all-terrain use, TBC Brands says. Designed to accept optional metal studs, the All-Terrain XT provides additional grip and support in winter for drivers of pickups and SUVs. The complete lineup will include 33 metric and LT sizes ranging from 15- to 20-in. with 17 sizes available now and the remaining sizes launching throughout the rest of 2019.

The Wild Trail XT features a warranty protection package which includes a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and a free 30-day test drive.

Show Full Article