Connect with us
Klever-RT-Klever-XT

Tires

Kenda Releases Klever XT UTV Tire

Kenda says the Klever XT UTV tire features a smooth ride on-road and exceptional traction off-road.
Advertisement

on

Kenda Tire USA has released its new Klever XT UTV tire based on the Klever R/T KR60light truck tire.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Kenda says the Klever XT features a smooth ride on-road and exceptional traction off-road. The Klever XT is a DOT-approved steel-belted radial.

Kenda says the Klever XT has a robust bead protector and is the lightest 8-ply steel-belted tire in the world. In winter conditions, Kenda says the tire’s studdable design is adapted from the KR601 light truck tire.

“Being light and and steel-belted makes [the Klever XT] one of the best UTV tires available,” says  Jason Baldwin, Kenda’s director of powersports. “Consumers asked for a long-lasting, lighter, smooth-rolling tire and we delivered. This is our only DOT-approved UTV tire in our lineup – studdable and good for on- and off-road.”

Baldwin said the 28-in. size of the tire is ready to order with other sizes, such as the 32×10-15, coming shortly. The tire’s size range fits most UTVs ranging from 27- to 32-in. in diameter in 14- and 15-in. rims.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Kenda Releases Klever XT UTV Tire

on

Toyo Tires Releases Proxes Sport A/S

on

Tire Brands America Launches Xcellent Brand

on

Toyo Tire Releases NanoEnergy M671 Drive Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tunerkey.com

Tunerkey.com
Contact: Amy WorthingtonPhone: 918-835-2280Fax: 918-835-1197
5920 E Admiral Pl., Tulsa OK 74115
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Changing TPMS Sensor Batteries

Understanding Toyota’s direct and indirect TPMS

The Fight Against Tire Noise

Even AWD Vehicles Require Regular Tire Rotations
Connect