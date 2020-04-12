Kenda Releases Klever XT UTV Tire

Kenda Tire USA has released its new Klever XT UTV tire based on the Klever R/T KR60light truck tire.

Click Here to Read More

Kenda says the Klever XT features a smooth ride on-road and exceptional traction off-road. The Klever XT is a DOT-approved steel-belted radial.

Kenda says the Klever XT has a robust bead protector and is the lightest 8-ply steel-belted tire in the world. In winter conditions, Kenda says the tire’s studdable design is adapted from the KR601 light truck tire.

“Being light and and steel-belted makes [the Klever XT] one of the best UTV tires available,” says Jason Baldwin, Kenda’s director of powersports. “Consumers asked for a long-lasting, lighter, smooth-rolling tire and we delivered. This is our only DOT-approved UTV tire in our lineup – studdable and good for on- and off-road.”

Baldwin said the 28-in. size of the tire is ready to order with other sizes, such as the 32×10-15, coming shortly. The tire’s size range fits most UTVs ranging from 27- to 32-in. in diameter in 14- and 15-in. rims.