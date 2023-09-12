Pirelli North America Launches Dealer Program

Pirelli North America launched a new associate dealer program, the Pirelli Performance Program, in which independent tire retailers and sales teams can earn rewards on eligible Pirelli tires sold at retail. The company said the Pirelli Performance Program empowers its members to leverage its position in the premium market, transforming businesses by providing competitive financial incentives, granting access to premium experiences and offering full marketing support to qualified participants.

The launch of the Pirelli Performance Program kicks off in California, which the company said paves the way for a nationwide rollout. For the initial phase, Pirelli said it secured the support of three distributor/wholesale partners – Turbo, ATD (American Tire Distributors) and US AutoForce.

“The Pirelli Performance Program offers independent premium tire dealers the opportunity to substantially grow their business,” Claudio Zanardo, president and CEO of Pirelli North America, said. “This new dealer program complements our increased investment in the North American market and is an additional proof of our commitment to the region.”

Pirelli also recently announced a multi-million-dollar investment to increase production capacity and establish an R&D center in the region. This adds to a series of developments in the local product lines, including the Pirelli AS Plus 3 family, featuring the P7TM AS Plus 3, Scorpion AS Plus 3, and the new P Zero AS Plus 3.