 Pirelli North America Launches Dealer Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Pirelli North America Launches Dealer Program

For the initial phase, Pirelli secured the support of three distributor/wholesale partners: Turbo, ATD and US AutoForce.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-PZero-Claudio

Pirelli North America launched a new associate dealer program, the Pirelli Performance Program, in which independent tire retailers and sales teams can earn rewards on eligible Pirelli tires sold at retail. The company said the Pirelli Performance Program empowers its members to leverage its position in the premium market, transforming businesses by providing competitive financial incentives, granting access to premium experiences and offering full marketing support to qualified participants.

Related Articles

The launch of the Pirelli Performance Program kicks off in California, which the company said paves the way for a nationwide rollout. For the initial phase, Pirelli said it secured the support of three distributor/wholesale partners – Turbo, ATD (American Tire Distributors) and US AutoForce.

“The Pirelli Performance Program offers independent premium tire dealers the opportunity to substantially grow their business,” Claudio Zanardo, president and CEO of Pirelli North America, said. “This new dealer program complements our increased investment in the North American market and is an additional proof of our commitment to the region.”

Pirelli also recently announced a multi-million-dollar investment to increase production capacity and establish an R&D center in the region. This adds to a series of developments in the local product lines, including the Pirelli AS Plus 3 family, featuring the P7TM AS Plus 3, Scorpion AS Plus 3, and the new P Zero AS Plus 3.

You May Also Like

continental_pp__lousado
donate-stock
Vredestein-Lineup
Apollo-Truck tire
News

Milwaukee Tool Unveils Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrenches

Milwaukee said both impact wrenches are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, enabling over 250 power tool solutions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Miilwaukee-tools

Milwaukee Tool introduced its next generation of M18 Fuel half-inch high torque impact wrenches. The M18 Fuel half-inch high torque impact wrench with friction ring, which the company says is powered by "M18 Fuel technology," offers professionals to torque up to 1,500 ft-lbs with an M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery and up to 1,600 ft-lbs with Milwaukee's new M18 RedLithium Forge XC6.0 battery, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
A VIP Tires Executive’s Secret to Technician Retention

Read what it takes to see success when a new store comes online, how VIP retains its technicians, and expected sales trends during the second half of the year.

By David Sickels
VIP-Tires-Gary-MacCausland-QA-1400
Bridgestone Celebrates Partnership with Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Bridgestone surprised BGCA-affiliated CYS Services Youth Centers on each military base with brand-new passenger vans.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-the-Exchange-firestone
Nokian Tyres Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Niko Haavisto will take on the role, joining the management team on Oct. 1.

By Christian Hinton
Haavisto Niko Nokian
Continental Named as the Official Tire of USF Pro Championships

Continental will serve as the presenting sponsor and official tire of the USF Pro Championships’ three ladder series.

By Christian Hinton
continental-USF-Pro-Championship

Other Posts

Telle Tire & Auto Acquires Car-Doc Automotive and Tire

Car-Doc created a following in the area for specialized repairs and has a strong presence in electric and hybrid vehicle repair.

By Christian Hinton
Car doc auto Telle Tire
BKT USA and BKT Tires Gets New Managing Director

BKT said Minoo Mehta has played a role in establishing BKT’s position in the U.S. market since joining in 2014.

By Christian Hinton
Minoo Mehta BKT
General Tire Announces Fall Promotion for Light Truck and SUV Tires

The fall promotion extends to a selection of General Tire lines, including the all-season mud-terrain Grabber X3.

By Christian Hinton
Gift card stock
Tire Discounters Continues Wounded Warrior Project Partnership

Tire Discounters said the company and its customers have donated $375,000 to WWP since 2019.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Discounters_Wounded Warrior Project