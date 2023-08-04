ATD Receives 2023 Environment+Energy Leader Award

American Tire Distributors (ATD) was named a winner in the 2023 Environment+Energy (E+E) Leader Awards program.

According to the program, the Environment+Energy Leader awards “strive to promote a standard of responsible and sustainable business.” According to the program, it is an award committed to providing the leadership and resources to help companies and organizations grow within their own environment.

ATD said it was recognized as a leader in sustainability because of its new tire recycling initiative. This service involves picking up scrap tires from retailers when new tires are delivered and then transporting them to recycling facilities. ATD delivery trucks have been specially designed to include a designated area called “Tire Alley” that separates new tires from scrap tires, allowing the used tires to be easily picked up during new tire deliveries. This enables the trucks to be fully utilized in both directions, resulting in a reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions in the ecosystem and per unit intensity.