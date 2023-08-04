 ATD Receives 2023 Environment+Energy Leader Award

ATD says it was acknowledged due to its tire recycling program, which involves collecting used tires from retailers and transporting them to recycling facilities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ATD-sustainability-award

American Tire Distributors (ATD) was named a winner in the 2023 Environment+Energy (E+E) Leader Awards program.

According to the program, the Environment+Energy Leader awards “strive to promote a standard of responsible and sustainable business.” According to the program, it is an award committed to providing the leadership and resources to help companies and organizations grow within their own environment.

ATD said it was recognized as a leader in sustainability because of its new tire recycling initiative. This service involves picking up scrap tires from retailers when new tires are delivered and then transporting them to recycling facilities. ATD delivery trucks have been specially designed to include a designated area called “Tire Alley” that separates new tires from scrap tires, allowing the used tires to be easily picked up during new tire deliveries. This enables the trucks to be fully utilized in both directions, resulting in a reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions in the ecosystem and per unit intensity.

Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire

Marangoni has entered a strategic partnership with CEAT Limited to provide tire retreading solutions in the Indian market.

“Marangoni is looking forward to join forces with CEAT in order to propose a premium retread to Indian customers," Matthias Leppert, COO, Marangoni Group, said. "This will be an important step to improve the competitiveness of Indian transport companies. Based on this experience, CEAT and Marangoni intend to explore common opportunities in other markets too.”

Read Full Article

Bridgestone’s Wilson, N.C. Tire Plant Earns ISCC Plus Certification

The Wilson tire plant manufactures passenger tires, light truck radial tires and original equipment tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Wilson plant
Nokian to Double Tennessee Factory Tire Production Capacity by 2024

Construction also continues on a 600,000-tire warehouse next to the factory that will be ready in the summer of 2024.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400
TireHub Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

TireHub has added or relocated 12 TireHub Logistics Centers in the last 18 months.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear bridgestone warehouse tirehub
TIA EV Council Promotes New Chair

Mark Ferner will take over for Ron Lautzenheiser.

By Christian Hinton
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone

This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer’s audience.

By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700
Federated to Sponsor World of Outlaws Ironman 55

Federated is in the first of a multi-year agreement to sponsor the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car work area and select races as well as serve as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Nationals.

By Christian Hinton
2023 Federated Ironman
Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to Carry Mavis Sponsorship

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By Christian Hinton
Denny-Hamlin-Camry