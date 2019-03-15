GT Radial, a Giti Tire brand, has launched the Maxtour LX grand touring tire in North America for CUVs and passenger car owners.

The all-season Maxtour LX is being sold by independent tire dealers across the U.S. and Canada and will be available to consumers by the week of April 1.

Available in 42 sizes for 15- to 20-in. rims, the Maxtour LX covers fitments for the top 20 passenger and crossover vehicles sold in the US. The majority of the size offering is produced at the Giti manufacturing plant in Chester County, South Carolina.

“The Maxtour LX is a world-class touring tire,” said Tim Fulton, CEO of Giti North America. “Backed by an industry-leading warranty, we believe our dealers across North America will have success selling it, and consumers will appreciate its performance and value.”

The new GT Radial tire offers consumers a comprehensive warranty package, including a 70,000-mile limited tread wear warranty, 24-hour roadside assistance and road hazard warranty. The tire also features advanced harmonically-optimized pitch sequencing to reduce road noise, while a high modulus body ply absorbs road impacts to deliver ride comfort.

In addition, the Maxtour LX features:

An asymmetric tread pattern tuned for all-season performance;

Full depth sipes that provide grip throughout the life of the tire;

Stiff outer tread blocks for precise vehicle handling and steering response;

Additional shoulder channels to aid in water evacuation;

An independent shoulder groove that improves vehicle handling.

Target vehicles include for the Maxtour LX include the Honda Accord and CRV, Toyota Camry, Nissan Rogue, Ford Escape and Chevrolet Traverse.

The Maxtour LX, combined with the Maxtour All-Season, provide 97% volume coverage of the top 20 all-season replacement tire sizes in the U.S., GT Radial says.

For more information, visit, www.gtradial-us.com/en.