Pirelli North America Continues Rebelle Rally Sponsorship

Pirelli North America will once again sponsor the Rebelle Rally, the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the United States.

Advertisement

According to Pirelli, the rally is an endurance competition for women requiring precision driving and navigation over 1,553 miles (2,500 kilometers) through Nevada and California. Pirelli says the rally is not a race for speed but an event based on the elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, time and distance using maps, compasses and road books. GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Pirelli says the competition is the ideal proving ground for its Scorpion ATR and Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires. These two products are Pirelli’s flagship on and off-road tires, developed for drivers of SUVs, pickups, and crossovers who want to strike a balance between on-road performance and off-road capability, all with no compromise.

Advertisement