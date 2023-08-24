Turbo Wholesale Tires Names New CCO

Turbo Wholesale Tires has announced the appointment of Todd Pickens to the new role of chief commercial officer, reporting to CEO Phillip Kane. Pickens has held positions with Ford Motor Company, Mazda Motor of America, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels. He has more than 30 years of experience managing teams in global sales and business development.

His most recent position at Mickey Thompson was vice president sales & customer service where he oversaw the company’s global sales and customer service operations.

“Todd is a highly experienced leader with a proven track record for building commercial and people strategies, based on an understanding of key market data and a willingness to listen to others, that deliver consistently strong financial results,” Kane said. “His collaborative leadership style makes him the right person to take our organization to the next level.”