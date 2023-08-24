 Turbo Wholesale Tires Names New CCO

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

Turbo Wholesale Tires Names New CCO

Pickens brings over 30 years of global sales and business development experience.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Turbo-wholesale-tires

Turbo Wholesale Tires has announced the appointment of Todd Pickens to the new role of chief commercial officer, reporting to CEO Phillip Kane. Pickens has held positions with Ford Motor Company, Mazda Motor of America, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels. He has more than 30 years of experience managing teams in global sales and business development.

Related Articles

His most recent position at Mickey Thompson was vice president sales & customer service where he oversaw the company’s global sales and customer service operations.

“Todd is a highly experienced leader with a proven track record for building commercial and people strategies, based on an understanding of key market data and a willingness to listen to others, that deliver consistently strong financial results,” Kane said. “His collaborative leadership style makes him the right person to take our organization to the next level.”

You May Also Like

Toyo Tires CEO COO
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400
Mike Storey
TireHub John Cavanaugh
People

David Sickels Appointed Editor of Tire Review at Babcox Media

Sickels’s appointment makes him only the 12th editor of the brand in its 122-year history.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
David editor Tire Review

Babcox Media, Inc. is pleased to announce David Sickels has been promoted to editor of Tire Review.

Since 1901, Tire Review has been committed to helping today’s independent tire dealers operate and grow more competitive businesses. It was the first brand in the Babcox Media portfolio, acquired in 1920, and continues to deliver a strong mix of operational advice, tire and service information and up-to-the-minute news across its print, digital and video platforms.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Ernst & Young Announces Paul Reitz as Entrepreneur of the Year

Reitz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

By Christian Hinton
Annoucing-Winners_Titan-1400
John Bodart Named President of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ new president brings over three decades of industry experience.

By Christian Hinton
John-B---Mickey-Thompson
Kenda Adds Shaun Fitzgerald as Automotive Sales Manager

As automotive sales manager, Fitzgerald will be responsible for managing strategic accounts and Kenda’s automotive tire sales growth.

By Christian Hinton
Fitzgerald Kenda
Ramsey Industries Appoints New President, CEO

Kerry Baskins joins Ramsey Industries as the new president and CEO.

By Christian Hinton
Ramsey Industry CEO

Other Posts

TBC Corp. Names New Sr. Vice President, GM for Big O Tires

Gary Skidmore started his career in the automotive industry as a tire changer in a Big O store his family owned.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore
Turbo Wholesale Tires Launches Eight New Tire Lines for 2023

Turbo Wholesale Tires hosted customers, industry partners and others to a Gala event at its Irwindale, CA headquarters.

By Christian Hinton
CEO-Turbo-Wholesale-1400
Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with ITDG

Independent Tire Dealers Group is comprised of over 1000 independent tire service locations in 45 states.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake-agreement
Turbo Wholesale Tires Announces New Run Flat Tire Line

Turbo Wholesale Tires recently introduced Lexani Tire RFX and RFX Plus tires for coupes, sedans and sports cars.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo Tires Run Flat