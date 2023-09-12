 Bridgestone Introduces Potenza Sport AS Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Bridgestone Introduces Potenza Sport AS Tire

The Potenza Sport AS is the company’s first ultra-high performance all-season tire to feature Bridgestone Enliten technology.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Potenza-Week_Bridgestone-Potenza-Sport-AS-1400

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced the expansion of its Potenza line-up with the new Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire. Bridgestone said this latest ultra-high performance all-season product includes confident handling and responsive grip, paired with wet performance and improved winter capabilities to provide a sporty driving experience in all weather. The Potenza Sport AS is the company’s first ultra-high performance all-season tire to feature Bridgestone Enliten technology, engineered to help optimize all-season performance and provide longer wear life, the company said.

Related Articles

The Potenza Sport AS is also the first ultra-high performance tire to incorporate PeakLife, a polymer technology that enhances tread resistance to wear, aiding in extended tire life, Bridgestone said. Both the new compound and polymer were developed by Bridgestone engineers and scientists at the company’s Americas Technology Center in Akron, Ohio. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire is offered in a Y-speed rating on select models, marking the first time its Americas Technology Center developed Y-speed ratings for consumer replacement tires.

Bridgestone-Potenza-Sport-AS
According to Bridgestone, additional key engineering features of the Potenza Sport AS tire include a new performance tread pattern, sustainable longevity, and an aesthetic sidewall design.

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire is now available in 48 initial sizes with 28 additional sizes launching in 2024. The 76 total sizes will be available between 16 and 22-inch rim diameters and is designed to support popular sports cars, sedans and performance crossovers with key fitments including Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi SQ5, BMW X3, Infiniti QX50, Maserati Ghibli, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mustang GT and Subaru BRZ.

You May Also Like

continental-retreadded-tire-1400
Pirelli-PZero-Claudio
right-to-repair EV
Yokohama-Alliance_885 30
News

Bridgestone Partners with PGA for Diversity in Collegiate Golf

Bridgestone joined the PGA Tour’s diversity initiative, focusing on HBCU golfers and collegiate development programs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
PGA-Tour-Bridgestone

The PGA Tour announced that Bridgestone will become the presenting sponsor of the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program, a part of the PGA Tour’s Pathway to Progression, designed to achieve greater diversity in the sport through increased focus on developing talent from diverse and historically underrepresented groups.

The company says the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program will have a dedicated focus on elevating the competitive and mentorship opportunities for Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) golfers, while also providing tangible career development opportunities for both players and coaches. Among its initiatives are the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, the HBCU Coaches Summit presented by Bridgestone, the Bridgestone Player Development Camp and two new collegiate golf tournaments – the Bridgestone HBCU Invitational and the Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational. Players participating in these events will also receive custom ball fittings and other essential equipment for competition from Bridgestone Golf.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Continental Tire Plant in Portugal Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

The UltraContact NXT tire incorporates up to 28% ISCC PLUS-certified materials.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp__lousado
Yokohama Rubber Donates to Relief Efforts in Hawaii

Yokohama will donate approximately $6,767.27, or ¥1 million, through the Japanese Red Cross Society to Hawaii.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Vredestein Tires Showcases Performance Lineup at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 41

Festival attendees had the opportunity to see three unique vehicles that showcase the Vredestein tire lineup.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein-Lineup
Apollo Tyres Partners with TMT for Truck Trailer Tires

Apollo Tyres will provide its EnduRace RT2 tire as original equipment for TMT Tanks & Trailers’ ‘moving floor’ truck trailers.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Truck tire

Other Posts

Milwaukee Tool Unveils Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrenches

Milwaukee said both impact wrenches are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, enabling over 250 power tool solutions.

By Christian Hinton
Miilwaukee-tools
A VIP Tires Executive’s Secret to Technician Retention

Read what it takes to see success when a new store comes online, how VIP retains its technicians, and expected sales trends during the second half of the year.

By David Sickels
VIP-Tires-Gary-MacCausland-QA-1400
Bridgestone Celebrates Partnership with Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Bridgestone surprised BGCA-affiliated CYS Services Youth Centers on each military base with brand-new passenger vans.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-the-Exchange-firestone
Nokian Tyres Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Niko Haavisto will take on the role, joining the management team on Oct. 1.

By Christian Hinton
Haavisto Niko Nokian