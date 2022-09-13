Bridgestone Launches Firestone Firehawk AS V2 UHP Tire

Bridgestone has launched the new Firestone Firehawk AS V2 all-season ultra-high performance tire. Inspired by the Indycar Firestone Firehawk rain race tire, Bridgestone says the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tire also delivers tenacious performance in inclement weather, delivering faster lap times than the tire’s predecessor.
Bridgestone says performance advancements offered by the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tire include:
- Increased speed rating (H, V, W) over the previous generation Firehawk AS tires (H, V)
- Lap times 2.11 seconds faster in wet conditions than the previous generation Firehawk AS tires
- Lap times -0.6 seconds faster in wet conditions than the BFGoodrich G-Force Comp 2 A/S+ tires and the General G-Max AS-05 tires
- Stops 5 ft. shorter in snow than the previous generation Firehawk AS tires
- Stops 15 ft. shorter in snow than the General G-Max AS-05 tires
Bridgestone says the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tires are available now at all Bridgestone authorized tire dealers in the U.S. and Canada.