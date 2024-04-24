 Hercules launches the Terra Trac Cross-V AW, Roadtour Connect AS tires in Canada

Tires

Hercules launches the Terra Trac Cross-V AW, Roadtour Connect AS tires in Canada

Both the Terra Trac Cross-V AW and Roadtour Connect AS are backed by the Hercules Performance Promise warranty.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hercules-combo1400

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR), a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), recently launched the Hercules Terra Trac Cross-V AW and Roadtour Connect AS to the Canadian market. Both the Terra Trac Cross-V AW and Roadtour Connect AS were introduced to dealers in the United States in late 2023.

The Hercules Terra Trac Cross-V AW is the brand’s first all-weather highway tire designed for crossovers, SUVs and light trucks. The tire is available in 39 sizes from 16-22 in. and is designed to fit today’s most popular vehicles such as the Kia Telluride, Jeep Cherokee, Subaru Outback, Toyota Highlander and Ford F-150, HTR said.

According to HTR, this product line is designed to excel in warm weather as well as tackle challenging winter conditions with its Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification.

The Hercules Roadtour Connect AS is the successor to the Roadtour 455 and Roadtour 455 Sport. The all-season passenger/performance touring tire will be offered in a total of 41 SKUs ranging from 14-19 in. rim diameters.

HTR said the new line ensures that safety and reliability are never compromised via an extended mileage warranty, an asymmetrical tread pattern with improved traction and enhanced ride comfort all while maintaining an accessible price point. The Roadtour Connect AS will offer sizes to fit some of the most popular vehicles on the road today such as the Toyota Camry and RAV4, Honda Civic, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Sonata and the Ford Escape.

The Terra Trac Cross-V AW and Roadtour Connect AS are backed by the Hercules Performance Promise warranty. The Terra Trac Cross-V AW will offer up to a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty (SUV/(P)-Metric 65,000 miles and LT-Metric 60,000 miles), and the T, H and V-rated Roadtour Connect AS will offer a 55,000-mile treadwear warranty. Both tires offer a 45-day “Trust our Ride” trial period, road hazard protection and workmanship and materials coverage, HTR said.

Tires

Continental Tire introduces six new/refreshed tire products during 2024 GOLD dealer meeting

Company leadership also detailed updates to marketing/incentive programs.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
Conti-welcome-logo-outside-1400

Continental Tire debuted details on several upcoming new Continental Tire and General Tire products during this year’s GOLD dealer meeting held in Los Cabos, Mexico. Three products were discussed on the Continental side as well as three on the General side.

TrueContact Tour 54 – The TrueContact Tour 54 is an all-season tire with a planned August 2024 release in 60 sizes ranging from 15- to 20 in. The tire will replace its TrueContact Tour predecessor as well as the company’s PureContact LS luxury, all-season touring tire to help remove inventory and SKU complexities.

Read Full Article

