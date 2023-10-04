 Michelin Launches New Defender Tire Series for Trucks, SUVs

Michelin Launches New Defender Tire Series for Trucks, SUVs

Michelin added two new tires to the Defender line - the M/S2 all-season and the Platinum.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Michelin is launching its new Defender LTX M/S2 and Defender LTX Platinum tires. The company said the Defender LTX M/S2 tire uses its Evertread 2.0 compound to provide tread-wear performance with wet and snow grip throughout the life of the tire. Showcasing a 70,000-mile warranty for Euro-Metric sizes and a 50,000-mile warranty for LT-Metric, the Defender LTX M/S2 tire will have 53 sizes providing coverage on all 2013 or newer pickups and traditional SUVs.

Michelin said the new Defender LTX Platinum tire will offer six 20-in. rim sizes and feature a 70,000-mile warranty. Both the Defender LTX M/S2 and Defender LTX Platinum tires are designed for smooth, even wear, the company said. Sizes for both tires will launch in stages over the next several months.

Retreading

Retread Tires: What Helps Business Helps People

Retreads lead to a triple bottom line of benefits, including economics, environment and safety.

Jeff Wallick
By Jeff Wallick
While you’re reading these words, an Airbus A380 airplane is landing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the busiest air hub in the world. Fully loaded, it weighs about 1.2 million pounds and is carrying 550 passengers and crew. Now, a Boeing 747 cargo plane is taking off from Chicago’s O’Hare airport, bound for London with a load of critical medical supplies and next-generation semiconductors that will power the latest artificial intelligence technology.

