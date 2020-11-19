Connect with us
Passenger/Light Truck

Bridgestone Launches Potenza RE980AS+ UHP Tire

Tire Review Staff

Bridgestone Americas has announced the upcoming release of the new Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+ tire, one of two new offerings joining the company’s ultra-high performance Potenza tire line in 2021.

Bridgestone says the tire offers enhanced ride comfort, improved snow performance and better treadwear than the Potenza RE980AS.

The Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+ tire utilizes the company’s latest compound technology to rebalance the performance of the Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS and significantly improve snow handling. An asymmetric tread design with 3-D sipes enables the tire to bite into snow for better traction, Bridgestone adds, and the tire is also engineered to offer enhanced ride comfort and better treadwear when compared to the Potenza RE980AS. The tire is backed by a 50,000-mile limited mileage warranty.

The Potenza RE980AS+ tire will be available for purchase in the first half of 2021, in 53 sizes covering 85% of sports cars and sports sedans on the road, the company says.

Bridgestone to Launch Alenza AS Ultra Tire for Luxury SUVs, CUVs

Bridgestone to Release Potenza Sport UHP Tire

The Argument for the Winter Tire Sale
