Bridgestone Celebrates Partnership with Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, invited military communities at Fort Campbell, KY; Joint Base Andrews, MD; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, to special celebrations marking 30 years of partnership with Army & Air Force Exchange Service (the Exchange). Bridgestone says it currently serves members of the military and their families at more than 40 tire and automotive service centers located on military bases in collaboration with the Exchange, which provides tax-free merchandise, goods and services.

Each event included remarks from Bridgestone and Exchange representatives before base leadership and community members in attendance. Bridgestone surprised BGCA-affiliated CYS Services Youth Centers on each military base with brand-new passenger vans that the company said will give more area kids and teens access to high-impact, out-of-school programming.

In 1993, BSRO established its first Exchange store at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington. The Exchange is the 54th largest retailer in the United States, operating more than 5,000 department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, mall stores and services.