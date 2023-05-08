Bridgestone Launches Potenza Race Tire

Bridgestone Americas has launched the latest addition to its ultra-high-performance (UHP) Potenza lineup: the Bridgestone Potenza Race tire. The manufacturer said the tire was created for track enthusiasts looking to perform and “push the limits.” The all-new Potenza Race is a semi-slick tire homologated for public roads, but with performance focused on track days, Bridgestone says.

The Potenza Race tire development was made shorter and more sustainable thanks to the use of Bridgestone’s Virtual Tire Development technology, the company says. The company said this technology enables a digital version of an in-development tire to be created and tested, helping Bridgestone to predict how a tire will perform in different conditions before physically building prototypes.

Bridgestone’s new Potenza Race tire is available in 13 sizes between 17 and 20 inches. Potenza Race is designed to support the sports cars and supercars most commonly used on streets and tracks, including Maserati, Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini, BMW M, Audi RS, Mercedes-AMG and others.