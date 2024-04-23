 Hercules Tire introduces the Ag-Trac F-2 agricultural tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Hercules Tire introduces the Ag-Trac F-2 agricultural tire

This robust tire designed for multiple farm surfaces is offered in two 16-in. sizes for 2WD front tractor wheel positions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hercules-AG-Trac-F-2

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR), a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), recently introduced the Ag-Trac F-2, a robust tire designed for multiple farm surfaces, HTR said. This tire is offered in two 16-in. sizes for 2WD front tractor wheel positions.

According to HTR, the Ag-Trac F-2 is built to withstand the demands of farm work, with a durable construction that ensures long-lasting performance. Its design allows for traction and grip on a variety of surfaces, making it ideal for use in fields, pastures and other agricultural environments. In addition to its durability, the company said its Ag-Trac F-2 also offers precise control and maneuverability, which it said is essential for navigating tight spaces and making sharp turns in the field.

The Ag-Trac F-2 is the latest addition to Hercules Tires’ lineup of agricultural tires. According to HTR, the Ag-Trac F-2 offers:

  • Strong nylon cord casing designed to resist scuffs and damage in service;
  • 4-Rib design for enhanced flotation and self-cleaning leading to steering response from the fields to hard surfaces;
  • 10 and 12-ply offering for higher load-carrying capacity, while the 4-rib design allows for even load distribution.

EV Bizz

Pirelli equips its P Zero Elect tire on the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

In a two-year collaboration with Hyundai, Pirelli said it developed a custom version of its P Zero tire for the EV.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Pirelli-hyundai-ioniq

Pirelli has developed a tailor-made version of its P Zero tire as OE for the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N. In a two-year collaboration with Hyundai, Pirelli said it developed a tire that meets the requirements of the EV, which was tested on the Nürburgring circuit in Germany to test its performance and consistency under extreme driving conditions.

CMA, Double Coin unveil REM-26 steer and REM-4 drive tires for airport ground support applications

The tires are designed to allow maximum endurance in the airport ground support environment.

By Christian Hinton
Double-Coin_GSE
Goodyear releases the RL-5K OTR tire

Goodyear said the RL-5K with three-star capacity also features a deep, 250-level durable tread.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear_RL_5K-OTR-tire
GRI’s Green XLR Earth, Ultimate Green XT tires to include highly sustainable materials

The Green XLR Earth series is made with 87.3% sustainable material and the Ultimate Green XT tire is made with 93.5% sustainable material.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Next-Generation
Cracking the case of the cracked loader tire casing

Let’s evaluate how loader operators spec tires.

By Steve Werblow
Yokohama-Cracked-Casing-OTR-Tires-Yard-1400

Hercules Tire reveals spring rebate on five tire lines

From now until May 15, customers who purchase four qualifying Hercules Tires may be eligible to receive up to a $70 rebate.

By Christian Hinton
hercules-spring-us-rebate
Toyo Tires upgrades compound for M171+, M671A+ and M677+ truck tires

The upgrades will be applied to 14 sizes, including 22.5-in. for M171+ and M671A+, and both 22.5-in. and 24.5-in. for M677+.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Tires-Compund-Improvement
Radar Tires releases Dimax winter, all-weather tire lines

Both ranges have been tested in multiple winter and summer weather conditions in collaboration with UTAC at its laboratories.

By Christian Hinton
Continental Tire opens new Retread Solutions Center in South Carolina

The company hopes to uncover new improvements and technologies to innovate the retread process.

By David Sickels