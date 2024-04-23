Hercules Tire introduces the Ag-Trac F-2 agricultural tire

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR), a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), recently introduced the Ag-Trac F-2, a robust tire designed for multiple farm surfaces, HTR said. This tire is offered in two 16-in. sizes for 2WD front tractor wheel positions.

According to HTR, the Ag-Trac F-2 is built to withstand the demands of farm work, with a durable construction that ensures long-lasting performance. Its design allows for traction and grip on a variety of surfaces, making it ideal for use in fields, pastures and other agricultural environments. In addition to its durability, the company said its Ag-Trac F-2 also offers precise control and maneuverability, which it said is essential for navigating tight spaces and making sharp turns in the field.

The Ag-Trac F-2 is the latest addition to Hercules Tires’ lineup of agricultural tires. According to HTR, the Ag-Trac F-2 offers: