 Enliten Tires to be Used at Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Enliten Tires to be Used at Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

Bridgestone said the Enliten-equipped tires supplied to the BWSC were developed using 63% recycled and renewable materials.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ENLITEN-tire

Bridgestone will be supplying teams at the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC) with tires developed using 63% recycled and renewable materials. The tires, which the company says are custom-designed to meet the unique challenges of the 3,000 kilometers across Australia, mark the first use of the company’s new Enliten technology in motorsport competition.

Related Articles

Bridgestone said the Enliten-equipped tires supplied to the BWSC were designed to help teams meet the “extreme demands during the 3000km event,” including low rolling resistance, wear and weight. Bridgestone said it will customize tires based on the needs of the teams to demonstrate the new Enliten technology and capabilities of the tires. Bridgestone said it will further develop and deliver Enliten technology-equipped tires customized for customers through motorsport and conventional tires.

The tires that Bridgestone is providing will include a tire with a recycled and renewable material ratio (MCN – Material Circularity Number) of 63%. The company said recycled and renewable materials used in the development of these tires include recycled organic fiber, recovered carbon black, recycled rubber chemical, recycled oil and reinforcement material using recycled steel. Additionally, the tires supplied to the cruiser class were developed using rice husk silica and carbon black recovered through the pyrolysis of used tires.

You May Also Like

Asia-Rally-Yokohama
Recircle-awards-Enviro
financial results
AmeriPlatium-plus-max-duty
News

Yokohama Tire Announces Voluntary Recall

The recall was issued because the tires, size 11R22.5, may have been manufactured with an improperly manufactured belt cushion splice.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Recall

Yokohama Tire Corporation notified NHTSA it is voluntarily recalling one size of the 504C. A total of 6,992 of size 11R22.5 manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, between June 27, 2022 and December 4, 2022, are being recalled.

The recall, initiated in accordance with NHTSA regulations, was issued because the tires may have been manufactured with an improperly manufactured belt cushion splice. There is potential for air to migrate into the sidewall, increasing the risk of a crash, Yokohama Tire said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Ceat Unveils Ag Tire Line Expansion at Farm Progress Show 2023

The company said its new tire was designed with input from dealers and OEM partners, offering features fit for farmers.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT-FLOATMAX-CARGO-Plus
Tire Agent Named Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Tire Agent credits its selection to Inc.’s 5000 list to its customer-centric approach, broad selection and customer service.

By Christian Hinton
growth-stock
Yokohama Rubber and RAOT Hold Fifth Joint Seminar Event

Yokohama Rubber held a seminar event to help Thai natural rubber farmers improve the quality and productivity of natural rubber.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-seminar
U.S. AutoForce to Acquire Pacific Tire Distributors

After the close of the acquisition, U.S. AutoForce will operate 68 distribution centers servicing 47 states and said it will be distributing all major tire brands.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Other Posts

Hankook Tire Tennessee Plant Recognized by Ford

Hankook Tire’s Clarksville, Tenn. facility was awarded the Q1 medal, which stands for “Quality is No. 1.”

By Christian Hinton
Hankook TN Plant
Atturo Tires Secures Second-in-Class Finish

With the support of Atturo Tires, Crossland Offroad Racing achieved a second-place finish in the longest desert race in the United States.

By Christian Hinton
Crossland_Atturo_race-1400
Hunter Engineering Expands Supply at Missouri Plant

The company said its 106,000-sq.-ft., 37-bay facility was designed to open more production room at the existing plants.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-supply-plant-St-Louis-1400
InnoVent Renewables Launches Continuous Pyrolysis Technology

The company said its pyrolysis technology is continuous allowing for a higher efficiency compared to batch processing.

By Christian Hinton
Innovent-recycle_tires_bin-1400