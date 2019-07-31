Products/Yokohama
July 31, 2019

Yokohama Releases Advan Apex UHP Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-3

Yokohama Tire has launched the new Advan Apex ultra-high performance (UHP) tire.

Developed for the North American market, the Y-rated Apex goes on sale Aug. 1 with 44 sizes planned, ranging from 17- to 20-in. fitments. The Apex will also include a 25,000-mile limited tread warranty (12,500-mile limited tread warranty on staggered fitments.).

Yokohama says the Apex offers enhanced wet and dry performance for a wide range of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles and American muscle cars.

Yokohama says characteristics of the Apex include:

  • Maximum grip via high-grade micro silica in a wide outside rib block devoid of lateral grooves, plus three inside grooves to enhance wet performance while a narrow outside groove dissipates heat generated by high lateral loads;
  • Precision handling thanks to an uninterrupted center rib;
  • Extended tread life because of a micro-silica compound and rounded ribs profile;
  • Quiet ride through optimized groove angles;

