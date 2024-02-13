 Yokohama Tire promotes Stan Chandgie to COO

People

Yokohama Tire promotes Stan Chandgie to COO

Chandgie will retain oversight of consumer and commercial sales, and add marketing, tire business planning and supply chain/logistics to his responsibilities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Stan-Chandgie-1400

Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) announced that EVP of Sales & Support Stan Chandgie has been promoted to chief operating officer, effective April 1.

In his new role, Yokohama Tire said Chandgie will retain oversight of consumer and commercial sales, and add marketing, tire business planning and supply chain/logistics to his responsibilities. Chandgie will continue to report to Jeff Barna, YTC’s president and CEO.

“Since joining Yokohama, Stan has led YTC to an impressive string of record sales results with corresponding market share gains,” Barna said. “His commitment to exceeding customer expectations is only surpassed by his passion for his people and his relentless pursuit to leverage Yokohama’s culture as a true business differentiator. In his new role, I expect Stan to continue driving a continuous improvement agenda affording YTC the ability to further enhance customer intimacy and market share growth.”

Prior to joining Yokohama in 2019, Chandgie held executive sales, marketing and service roles at Michelin and Exide Technologies.

