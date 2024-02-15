Yokohama Tire to expand available sizes for two commercial tires

Yokohama Tire has introduced size expansions for two of its commercial tires, the 124R and 714R. The tires will be on display in Yokohama’s TMC booth 3139, March 4-7 in New Orleans, LA.

The manufacturer said its 124R is a long-last all-position radial tire designed for regional pick-up and delivery fleets and has three new sizes: 225/70R19.5, 275/70R22.5 and 255/70R22.5, bringing the total number of sizes to 12. The all-season 124R also meets or exceeds the industry’s required performance criteria for severe snow service and carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the sidewall, Yokohama said.

The 714R was designed for urban pick-up/delivery applications and is an open shoulder drive tire with one new size: 255/70R22.5, for a total of four sizes. It also carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the sidewall, Yokohama said.

According to Yokohama, benefits of the 124R include:

Year-round traction;

Extended tread life;

Rock shield platforms;

Six-year unlimited retread casing warranty on all 17.5-in. and 19.5-in. sizes and a seven-year warranty on all 22.5-in. sizes.

According to Yokohama, benefits of the 714R include: