 Yokohama Tire to expand available sizes for two commercial tires

Commercial Tires

Yokohama's 124R was designed for regional pick-up/delivery fleets and the 714R was designed for urban pick-up/delivery applications.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Tire-714R-124R-Combo-Image-1400

Yokohama Tire has introduced size expansions for two of its commercial tires, the 124R and 714R. The tires will be on display in Yokohama’s TMC booth 3139, March 4-7 in New Orleans, LA.

The manufacturer said its 124R is a long-last all-position radial tire designed for regional pick-up and delivery fleets and has three new sizes: 225/70R19.5, 275/70R22.5 and 255/70R22.5, bringing the total number of sizes to 12. The all-season 124R also meets or exceeds the industry’s required performance criteria for severe snow service and carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the sidewall, Yokohama said.

The 714R was designed for urban pick-up/delivery applications and is an open shoulder drive tire with one new size: 255/70R22.5, for a total of four sizes. It also carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the sidewall, Yokohama said.

According to Yokohama, benefits of the 124R include:

  • Year-round traction;
  • Extended tread life;
  • Rock shield platforms;
  • Six-year unlimited retread casing warranty on all 17.5-in. and 19.5-in. sizes and a seven-year warranty on all 22.5-in. sizes. 

According to Yokohama, benefits of the 714R include:

  • Traction;
  • Long tread life;
  • Durable construction;
  • Fuel-efficient operation;
  • Backed by Yokohama’s seven-year unlimited retread casing warranty. 

