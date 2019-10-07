Yokohama Releases Advan Sport A/S+ Ultra-High Performance Tire

Yokohama Tire has launched the new, all-season Advan Sport A/S+ ultra-high performance tire. Backed by a 55,000-mile limited tread wear warranty, the W- and Y-rated Sport A/S+ comes in 65 sizes, ranging from 16- to 21-in. fitments.

Yokohama says the Sport A/S+, engineered for a broad selection of luxury vehicles, high-end performance vehicles, sports cars and American muscle cars, offers an upgrade in braking and handling in wet and wintry weather over its predecessor product.

Yokohama says benefits of the Sport A/S+ include: