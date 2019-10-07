Products/Yokohama Tire Corp.
October 7, 2019

Yokohama Releases Advan Sport A/S+ Ultra-High Performance Tire

Yokohama-Advan-Sport-A-S

Yokohama Tire has launched the new, all-season Advan Sport A/S+ ultra-high performance tire. Backed by a 55,000-mile limited tread wear warranty, the W- and Y-rated Sport A/S+ comes in 65 sizes, ranging from 16- to 21-in. fitments.

Yokohama says the Sport A/S+, engineered for a broad selection of luxury vehicles, high-end performance vehicles, sports cars and American muscle cars, offers an upgrade in braking and handling in wet and wintry weather over its predecessor product.

Yokohama says benefits of the Sport A/S+ include:

  • All-season grip: The new silica-rich HS-2 compound improves braking in wet and wintry conditions.
  • Superior handling: The extra-large outside shoulder blocks enhance cornering while its sidewall construction delivers responsive handling.
  • Long tread life: The contact patch area equally distributes pressure to promote long, even wear.
  • Quiet ride: The four-pitch tread variation reduces road noise.
