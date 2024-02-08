Yokohama Tire partners with California State Parks Foundation

Yokohama Tire has added the California State Parks Foundation to its list of partnerships. Yokohama said it is also working with “Tread Lightly!” and Surfrider North Orange County on several environmental-related projects.

“Yokohama is honored to help California State Parks Foundation and its mission to protect and preserve the California state park system, for the benefit of all,” Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing said. “They do incredible work and we’re eager to help.”

Yokohama said it will be supporting California State Parks Foundation via volunteer work and through a special community outreach program where the tire manufacturer will donate 5% of its total sales from its new, national park-inspired GeoLandar merchandise collection.

To begin the partnership, Holtschneider said Yokohama will support California State Parks Foundation at three Malibu-area sites: Point Dume State Beach, Malibu Lagoon State Beach and Will Rogers State Historic Park; and three projects in San Diego: Silver Strand State Beach, Palomar Mountain State Park and Old Town San Diego State Historic Park.