Goodyear-ComfortDrive

Passenger/Light Truck

Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive tires are now available for purchase in 44 sizes ranging from 16- to 20-in. rim diameters.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recently introduced the new Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive tire.

The release of the new premium all-season tire comes on the heels of a new study from Goodyear, which the company says reveals that 80% of those traveling this summer are most comfortable doing so via their personal vehicle, and that 65% of drivers’ next road trip will be 200 miles or more.

Now through July 14, the company says consumers can post a photo or video using #AssuranceComfortDriveSweepstakes on Twitter or Instagram showing how they ride in comfort for a chance to win a music subscription or up to a $1,000 gift card, which may be used to purchase Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive tires.

Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive tires are now available for purchase in 44 sizes ranging from 16- to 20-in. rim diameters, and the company says they are ideal for passenger cars, minivans, CUVs and SUVs.

