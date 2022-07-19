Connect with us

Tires

Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

Yokohama Tire’s latest member of the Advan family is the Advan Neova AD09. Available now in sizes ranging from 15- to 20-in., the AD09 features an extreme grip for faster lap times, razor-sharp handling, superior wet performance and constant performance on the street and track, the company says. A total of 51 sizes are planned for the AD09, which replaces the Advan Neova AD08R.

Yokohama says highlights of the AD09 include:

  • A grip that comes from a new tread pattern that sports large, continuous tread blocks that put more rubber compound to the road and track surface for a solid grip. 
  • Precision handling is achieved thanks to the all-new casing construction which features a high turn-up ply that results in the strongest and most rigid casing Yokohama has ever offered. Also, a solid center rib provides constant contact with the road surface for lightning-fast steering response.
  • Consistent performance is produced by chamfered grooves which improve wear resistance and maintain effectiveness throughout the life of the tire. 
  •  Improved wet grip occurs due to a new, optimized high silica compound that provides improved grip for wet cornering and braking on the road and on the track.  

