Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

Yokohama Tire’s latest member of the Advan family is the Advan Neova AD09. Available now in sizes ranging from 15- to 20-in., the AD09 features an extreme grip for faster lap times, razor-sharp handling, superior wet performance and constant performance on the street and track, the company says. A total of 51 sizes are planned for the AD09, which replaces the Advan Neova AD08R.