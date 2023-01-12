 Kenda Updates UHP Tires to Win Racing Podiums [Audio]

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
What's Treading

Kenda Updates UHP Tires to Win Racing Podiums [Audio]

Kenda is out to demonstrate its 'Podium to Pavement' credo in performance racing.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Kenda Ryan lewis

After a few years of supply chain challenges and navigating tariffs, Kenda Tire is looking to expand, as it has released new and updated products in key segments. First, it has made its entry into the all-weather—or what Kenda is calling the “four-season” segment—with its Vezda Touring 4S. Now with updated UHP lines, Kenda hopes to take its “Podium to Pavement” philosophy it has proven in its light truck offerings to the track and gain traction.

Related Articles

To delve into all that is going on with Kenda Tire in North America, we caught up with Ryan Lewis, marketing manager for Kenda’s automotive division, during Industry Week. In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, Ryan delves into what to expect from Kenda this year and how the company is looking to better serve its channel partners.

EPISODE OVERVIEW:

  • Updates on Kenda’s Klever M/T2 product (0:27)
  • How Kenda is entering the all-weather segment and why it is referring to it as “four season” (1:29)
  • Updates to Kenda’s UHP tire lines and how it aims to prove its “podium to pavement” philosophy in performance racing (3:16)
  • Updates on Kenda’s e-learning platform (4:58)

Watch the video podcast here. Subscribe to the audio podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts. You can also read the full interview below.

Madeleine Winer, Editor, Tire Review: Kenda has had some interesting product launches recently, most notably the Klever M/T2, which was launched last year at SEMA. So, I wanted to get an update on how that’s doing, and how that’s been received.

Ryan Lewis, Marketing Manager, Automotive, Kenda: With everything going on in the world, we did have some delays in launching that after SEMA this past year. So, we are just now going into production on that M/T2, so where it will start rolling out in January 2023. We have more sizes coming. We’ve even come out with a red-letter version of the M/T2 that’ll be mainly featured on our race sizes in championship off-road racing. But the raised red lettering we’re really excited about. It’ll be a niche-type product—some people will love it, some people will hate it, but it will have people talking. So, that’ll come out here in this upcoming race season in 2023.

MW: Kenda also has a new product that debuted at Industry Week this year. Can you describe what that is?

RL: It’s part of our Vezda brand, which is our passenger car line. We separate our tires based on light trucks and passenger cars. In light truck, it’s Klever line. For a passenger car, it’s the Vezda line. We are debuting the Vezda Touring 4S. And for Kenda, the 4S is four seasons, a true four-season tire, three-peak mountain snowflake certified tire. It’s going to be a great tire.

MW: Obviously, the all-weather segment is gaining popularity. Can you describe the 4S designation?

RL: That’s Kenda’s answer, and in our mind, we’re calling it 4S, meaning four season. From what we’ve gathered talking to our channel partners and consumers, there’s confusion between all-season and all-weather around what do they mean? So, this is our attempt and hopefully clears that up for the consumer. By calling it a four-season tire, [you know] it’s for snow, ice. There’s not a dedicated winter tire, but it is three-peak mountain snowflake certified.

We feel the segment’s growing. It is gaining steam, and we feel like with our development technology, our tech center, that could really add to the segment by coming out with the tire for Kenda.

MW: That’s great. There’s one more tire that you guys have over there at your booth.

RL: Yes. It’s not a brand new tire, but it’s our Vezda UHP and Vezda UHP Max, ultra-high-performance tires for sedans and performance vehicles. But what we’ve done is we’ve come out with a lot more sizes and then on the UHP Max side, we came out with a new compound, which is going to allow us to take that Vezda product and enter it in more motorsports. So, not only is it a drift tire, but we’re going to be participating in autocross and endurance racing. Not to mention it’s still just a great summer UHP tire, but it’ll really help us expand our whole podium to pavement mantra that we are heavy on in the light truck side, but now we can take that more on the passenger car side, competing in these events and hopefully expecting to win a lot of podiums. And these are the same tires that you’ll buy at the store.

MW: So, performance on both ends…

RL: On both ends, yes.

MW: So, the last thing I want to talk about with you is Kenda’s e-learning platform that debuted last year. Can you describe how that’s been received by dealers and where you guys are at with it?

RL: Absolutely. So, Kenda eUniversity debuted this summer, around the time we were celebrating our 60th anniversary. The initial debut was more Kenda-focused, so very high level of Kenda the company, Kenda the brand, our technology center and how we do all that on the front end. The next step from the automotive perspective is really diving deeper into our product training on our Klever line, on our Vezda line and even how we go into the development of those tires to really help educate our channel partners. It’s not only the retailers but also our distributors to really help them take the Kenda message, the premium performance at a value price and help them translate that and to sell tires.

The automotive modules that we’re developing will be starting to roll out over the next few months. It’s our next big thing that is helping us to really try to be a better partner with our channel partners and really give them the information and tools they need to take our message to their customers.

You May Also Like

Roy LIttlefield IV legislative issues
Whats-Treading-Top-Shops-marketing
Whats-Treading-Ohio-Tire-Automotive-association
Whats-Treading-AAPEX-2022
What's Treading

The Latest Consumer Buying Data on Major Auto Purchases

The way consumers shop for tires has evolved over the years–you’re probably installing more tires from an online purchase than ever before and having conversations with customers who know (or think they know) what tires they need on their vehicle, thanks to the endless amount of information at our fingertips. The pandemic shifted consumers’ digital

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Synchrony Financial Keith Mait What's Treading consumer buying behaviors

The way consumers shop for tires has evolved over the years–you’re probably installing more tires from an online purchase than ever before and having conversations with customers who know (or think they know) what tires they need on their vehicle, thanks to the endless amount of information at our fingertips. The pandemic shifted consumers’ digital habits into high gear, and according to Synchrony Financial, a dealer’s digital presence is impacting the customer’s buying experience in a big way.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
CEMB’s Expansion in the US & its Wheel Balancing Roots [Audio]

When it comes to tire equipment, your mind can spin at the many options to choose from in each category. Each company makes a wheel balancer, tire changer, aligner or inspection equipment their own by adding certain features aimed at helping tire shops save time. One company in this space that specializes in wheel balancing

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-CEMB-David -Martin
4 New Tires in 1 Year: Nexen Talks Product Strategy, Marketing Goals [Audio]

In the last year, Nexen Tire America has launched four tires in key segments with no plans of stopping. It has also moved its headquarters from southern California to Richfield, Ohio, to be closer to its R&D center, and has doubled down on its motorsports partnerships and OE fitments. So, how is the tiremaker faring

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Nexen Tire-Jason-Yard
An Inside Look at the Goodyear-Cooper Integration Process [Audio]

A little over a year ago, Goodyear acquired Cooper Tire for $2.5 billion, promising synergies among the two companies and streamlined services for dealers. So how are they doing that? What does it take to integrate two American powerhouse tiremakers? Related Articles – The Trickle Down Effect of Tire Supply Chain Disruption [Audio] – Sullivan

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Goodyear-Renee-Radabaugh
Graber: All-Weather, Last-Mile Are ‘Growing Segments’ for Toyo [Audio]

When tire dealers tell you, “Keep doing what you’re doing, I just need more tires,” that’s a simple yet hard mandate to follow, especially in an environment where the supply chain is as predictable as the weather. Yet this is what Toyo Tires dealers told Michael Graber, president and CEO of Toyo Tire USA, when

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Toyo-Tires-Mike-Graber

Other Posts

Kenda Updates UHP Tires to Win Racing Podiums, Talks ‘Four-Season’ Tires 

Kenda is taking its ‘Podium to Pavement’ philosophy to the track.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Kenda Ryan lewis
Understanding Digital Vehicle Inspection Data with Hunter Engineering [VIDEO]

Whether we like it or not, data rules our world today—you know it and your customers want it. Haven’t you noticed that some customers are more informed on what they want when they make a tire purchase? That’s because they’re collecting data—any bits of information—that will ensure they are making a good investment. One way

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Hunter-Engineering-Pete-Liebetreu
Hercules Tires’s Simpson: Adapting to Light Truck Tire Trends [Video]

In the past year, Hercules Tires has launched around six new products—including its first ag tire. Most recently, the company debuted its new mud-terrain tire in partnership with TIS Wheels, the TIS TT1, by Hercules, that targets larger fitments and aesthetics any off-roader would drool over. So, with a wide range of product launches, what’s

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Hercules-Tires-Josh-Simpson
Matching Your Customers with the Best Touring Tire

Picture this: You’ve prepared your list of symptoms and questions to ask the doc, but when the time comes to see them, they don’t seem to want to get to the bottom of your issues. Instead, they send you home with a prescription you’ve never heard of before. Related Articles – What are Commercial Tire

By Christian Hinton