 MatraX Tyres on navigating the diverse needs of the U.S. marketplace

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
What's Treading

MatraX Tyres on navigating the diverse needs of the U.S. marketplace

We talk about how MatraX Tyres is adapting its products for U.S. customers and the challenges associated with U.S. distribution.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
WT-YT-matraXtire-1400

Launching a brand in a new market is never easy… even if that brand has nearly 60 years of established history behind it. This is the case with MatraX Tyres, which has roots stemming back to 1965 in Portugal. Now, the company is expanding into the U.S. with passenger car tires, with plans to add more tire lines soon.

Related Articles

“The U.S. market is big – it’s the biggest market in the world. It’s challenging because, apart from the size of the market, we are talking about different weather conditions and different road conditions between many states. We are talking about [which regions need] winter tires, all-season tires, summer tires… It’s a very diverse market,” Says Andre Bandeira, managing director for MatraX Tyres. “So, we need to adapt our products to these different markets. That’s not so in many other markets, where we have a product that will already fit 80% of the market. In the U.S., it doesn’t work this way.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Bandeira discusses how MatraX Tyres was introduced to the North American market, how the company is adapting its products to diverse U.S. conditions, the challenges and solutions associated with distribution logistics, and the importance of dealer support and relationships.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with MatraX Tyres. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

You May Also Like

WT-YT-omni-1400
andrew-firestone-johnny-g-s4
WT-ralson-tire-1400
WT-K&M-Cheryl-Gossard-1400x700
Podcasts

Hankook Tire America president unpacks the details of the new Dynapro HPX

In this episode of What’s Treading, we get into the nitty-gritty details surrounding Hankook’s new Dynapro HPX tire.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
WT-hankook-1400x700

A successful tire launch seems to fall somewhere in the middle of innovation, customer satisfaction and dealer support. By that account, Hankook Tire seems to have followed the tire launch playbook to the letter with the recent debut of its all-season touring tire, the Dynapro HPX, designed for SUVs.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
Treads app aims to steer drivers to tire dealers using AI

Zach Olson, founder and CEO of Treads, explains how his direct-to-consumer mobile app uses AI to simplify the car maintenance process.

By David Sickels
WT-treads-1400x700
Why BKT wants to maximize the sustainability of OTR tires

BKT’s vice president of OTR delves into the complexities of tire supply during the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles in the OTR sector.

By David Sickels
Whats-Treading-BKT-1400x700
Tire Agent Hopes to Reinvent the Online Tire Retail Buying Experience

Jared Kugel, CEO of Tire Agent, shares insights on his company’s strategic customer service methodologies and overall customer engagement.

By David Sickels
whats-treading-tire-agent-1400x700
Linglong’s New North American Subsidiary President Maps Out Growth Strategies

Geoff Doster, president of Linglong N.A. Sales, discusses the company’s position in the market as well as his goals for the new subsidiary.

By David Sickels
WT-linglong-1400x700

Other Posts

MatraX Tyres on navigating the diverse needs of the U.S. marketplace

We talk about how MatraX Tyres is adapting its products for U.S. customers and the challenges associated with U.S. distribution.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-matraXtire-1400
Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400
Omni United CEO: How tire manufacturers can drive dealer profits in diverse markets

G.S. Sareen tells us how Omni United helps tire dealers make money by focusing on the most important tire design attributes to consumers.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-omni-1400
Ralson Tire on how commercial tire dealers are adapting to the market in 2024

Things are already looking up for commercial tire dealers in 2024, and it isn’t by accident.

By David Sickels
WT-ralson-tire-1400