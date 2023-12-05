Linglong’s New North American Subsidiary President Maps Out Growth Strategies

In August, Linglong Tire established a new subsidiary, Linglong North America Sales, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The company appointed industry veteran Geoff Doster as the president of this newly established entity. Now, with a few months worth of his getting his feet wet in the position, Doster stopped by this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review to reveal his vision for the future of Linglong, as well has how he intends to navigate the company’s challenges and aspirations going into 2024.

“Linglong’s been doing business in North America for 20 years, and the goal of the North American team is for us to first elevate our brands in the marketplace, as well as our marketing, our branding, our programs, our product lines, and segments to the market to make sure that we’re actually hitting the needs of our customers and our end consumers,” Doster says. “At the end of the day, I want to be a supplier of choice. I want to be a supplier that exceeds the expectations not only of our customers and our business partners, but also our end consumers.”

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we speak with Geoff Doster about Linglong’s position in the market and his long- and short-term goals for the new subsidiary. We also discuss Doster’s predictions about North America’s competitive landscape heading into the new year and the advantages of being able to meet the unique needs of customers in different regions.

