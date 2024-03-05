 Ralson Tire on how commercial tire dealers are adapting to the market in 2024

Ralson Tire on how commercial tire dealers are adapting to the market in 2024

Things are already looking up for commercial tire dealers in 2024, and it isn't by accident.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
WT-ralson-tire-1400

Commercial tire dealers had their hands full in 2023, dealing with supply chain disruptions, fluctuating raw material costs and oversupply leading to less-than-stellar sales numbers around the country. The good news is that things are already looking up this year, but it’s not simply by accident. Instead, commercial tire dealers are finding opportunities to improve their fleet relationships and are discovering new ways to adapt to the needs of the market.

“Some of the very successful dealers are being more aggressive. They’re going out to their fleets and the industry and are providing more services, like fleet checks, air pressures, consulting on new tires,” says Brian Sheehey, senior vice president of Ralson Tire North America. “The tire industry is a dynamic industry just as the vehicle industry is. Fleets’ eyes have to be open and the dealers have to be partners in that, and the manufacturers have to supply that information to the dealers.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Sheehey discusses strategies for dealers to better manage their inventory, and how manufacturers like Ralson Tires are working closely with their customers and fleets to adapt to new demands, such as the needs of electric vehicles, sustainability efforts and other innovations.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with Ralson Tire. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

Nokian Tyres Delves Into the EV Tire Design Details

We discover the challenges of designing tires for EVs and learn about how the European automotive market is influencing U.S. EV tires.

Rolling resistance, durability and overall comfort all play a huge role in tire design, but these characteristics are under a bright-hot spotlight in the context of electric vehicle tires. That's why Nokian Tyres recently revealed its "Electric Fit" symbol to showcase to customers that these attributes have been given special attention in select tires. The company uses a combination of factors, including tire compound, tread pattern and silencing technologies to optimize EV tire performance.

