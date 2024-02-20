 K&M Tire's president discusses her vision for progressive tire dealers in 2024

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
What's Treading

K&M Tire’s president discusses her vision for progressive tire dealers in 2024

In this episode of What's Treading, we dig into K&M Tire's 2024 goals, expansion expectations and the details of the company's latest partnerships.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
WT-K&M-Cheryl-Gossard-1400x700

What does “leveling up” your tire business in 2024 mean? It’s an easy question to write off while your bays are filling up, or when your phones are ringing off the hook, or when a shipping delay stops an important order from arriving on time, or when a customer is complaining, or when your shop equipment fails…

Related Articles

The list of trials and tribulations taking place daily in the life of your friendly neighborhood tire dealer goes on and on, and it’s hard sometimes to take a step back to examine what incremental changes can be made to take a business to the next level. During this year’s annual K&M Tire Conference and Trade Show, Cheryl Gossard, president of K&M Tire, had high hopes that the company’s dealer base would walk away inspired to do just that.

“We feel like if everybody just focuses on getting 1% better every day – whether that’s in their business, whether that’s with working with their employees or in a department or whether that’s in their personal lives – we just always want to continue to get better and we want to help,” she said.

In this episode of What’s Treading, we dig into K&M Tire’s 2024 goals, expansion expectations and the details of the company’s latest partnerships that have been engineered to help dealers take their businesses to the next level.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with K&M Tire. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

You May Also Like

JGyearend
whats-treading-tire-agent-1400x700
WT-linglong-1400x700
WT-nokian-1400x700
Johnny G & Friends

Science Fuses with Passion for Bridgestone Motorsports’ Cara Krstolic: Audio

Johnny g & Friends welcomed Bridgestone’s Cara Krstolic to talk about her career trajectory at Bridgestone.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Madeleine Winer is Editor of Tire Review magazine. She joined the Tire Review staff as a senior editor in 2017. Before joining the tire industry, she worked as a producer and reporter at the Louisville Courier Journal. She is a graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and speaks Spanish fluently.
Published:

You know someone loves what they do when they speak about it with passion and excitement. With an engineering background and a passion for racing, Cara Krstolic, executive director, race tire engineering and manufacturing and chief engineer, motorsports, at Bridgestone Americas, is one of those people.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Cara started her career at Bridgestone as a vehicle dynamics engineer. But her curiosity for learning goes farther back than that.  As the daughter of two teachers, Cara remembers growing up with an interest in science and the outdoors. She would do experiments with her mom, a science teacher. Later as a college student at the University of Akron, she participated in Formula SAE challenges, where she and a team designed and competed with small formula-style racing car. Soon after graduating, she started at Bridgestone and hasn’t looked back. Her story of making her way to the motorsports side of the business is one of grit and a strong work ethic.  

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
How Bridgestone Technology Shines in the Company’s Latest UHP A/S Tire

The company’s chief engineer of replacement tires breaks down the tire tech stuffed into the Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire.

By David Sickels
WT-bridgestone-1400x700
Why Tire Dealers Need to Fortify Their Data – and How to Do It

Torqata executives discuss how vulnerable tire dealer data can be as well as some of the most common cyber attacks they’re seeing.

By David Sickels
WT-torqata-1400x700
We Surprise Tire Review’s 2023 Top Shop: Black’s Tire & Auto Service

Watch us tell the Black’s Tire & Auto Service team that they have been named Tire Review’s 2023 Top Shop Winner.

By David Sickels
WT-blacks-1400x700
What a Steady Market Means for OTR Tire Dealers

Triangle Tire’s OTR Director Stephen Reynolds gives us the details on the current state of demand, as well as where he sees the market heading as we approach 2024.

By David Sickels
WT-triangle-1400x700

Other Posts

K&M Tire’s president discusses her vision for progressive tire dealers in 2024

We dig into K&M Tire’s 2024 goals, expansion expectations and the details of the company’s latest partnerships.

By David Sickels
WT-K&M-Cheryl-Gossard-1400x700
Continental highlights OEM vs. replacement EV tire differences during K&M Tire conference

Continental is providing existing replacement offerings that cover EV customer needs in its portfolio and is designating them as “EV ready.”

By Christian Hinton
K&M Tire challenges dealers to evolve their businesses at 2024 conference

The audience was also updated on programs and incentives members can receive with Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealer programs.

By Christian Hinton
Gallery: Highlights from the 2024 K&M Tire Conference & Trade Show

Hundreds of tire dealers who are part of the K&M Tire network traveled to Atlantic City, NJ for the 2024 K&M Tire Dealer Conference and Trade Show.

By Christian Hinton
Winners-KM Top Shop