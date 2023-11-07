 How Bridgestone Technology Shines in the Company's Latest UHP A/S Tire Offering

How Bridgestone Technology Shines in the Company’s Latest UHP A/S Tire Offering

The company's chief engineer of replacement tires breaks down the tire tech stuffed into the Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
In September, Bridgestone Americas released its new Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire. As with many UHP tire offerings, the company says the tire is targeted toward consumers who are enthusiastic about driving their sporty performance vehicles, but the tire has also been designed with a focus on regions that experience light snowfall. One attribute that especially caught our interest was the fact that this is the company’s first UHP all-season tire to feature Bridgestone’s “Enliten” technology, which the company says is engineered to help optimize all-season performance and provide longer wear life.

“Bridgestone’s position is that if the tire wears longer, we get more wear life that is more sustainable, and that’s better for the consumer,” says Dale Harrigle, chief engineer of replacement tires and Bridgestone Americas. “We like tires, but most consumers don’t want to go to the tire store and buy tires. If they have to buy fewer tires, they have to use fewer tires, and that’s more sustainable for the planet.”

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we drill Harrigle on the science that’s been built into the Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire. Harrigle helps us understand how the tire technology found in the new tire works, the company’s targetted vehicle models, and when tire dealers can expect new sizes to be released.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with Bridgestone. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

