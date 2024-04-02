 Continental Tire's lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
What's Treading

Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

They say that 10,000 hours of practice will make you an expert at whatever task you’ve set your mind to. If that’s the case, what does 120 years of practice make you? (That’s 1,051,000 hours, for the record).

Related Articles

In 2023, Continental marked its 120th year of retreading truck and bus tires. Today, the tire manufacturer retreads more than one million truck and bus tires worldwide every year – conserving resources and reducing costs all along the way. In fact, according to a study by the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology (UMSICHT), retreaded tires reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to new tires. The amount of recycled and renewable materials in retreaded tires can be up to 85%.

While the benefits of retread tires haven’t waned, modern retreading facilities are very different from those designed a century ago. For example, today these factories use barcode tracking to monitor tires throughout the retreading process, which has significantly improved efficiency and data collection, allowing for better analysis and decision-making. Plus, today’s factories have inspection equipment to ensure the tires leaving the factory are of the highest quality possible.

“[Continental’s] inspection process allows us to know what’s happened in a casing and make some good predictive models of whether that casing will be retreadable. From a continental point of view, we also have a high-pressure test at the end of our process so that we can ensure that anything that gets through the process is going to be a safe and reliable retread when it gets mounted on and aired up and goes onto the tire,” says John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas. “The overall inspection is going to keep the retread better as well.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Cox discusses the advancements and changes in the tire retreading industry, retread market trends in 2024, and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with Continental. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

You May Also Like

WT-K&M-Cheryl-Gossard-1400x700
WT-hankook-1400x700
WT-treads-1400x700
Whats-Treading-BKT-1400x700
Johnny G & Friends

Johnny g & Friends: Working On the Business Instead of In the Business [Audio]

In this season-end wrap-up, hear some powerful advice from Johnny g’s guests.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
JGyearend

Throughout the year on episodes of Johnny g & Friends, Johnny would ask each guest: How do you work on the business instead of in the business? In this season-end wrap-up, find out how each guest answered that.

In this episode, hear from this year’s guests including Chapel Hill Tire Owner Marc Pons; Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service CEO Beth Barron; Sullivan Tire Vice President Paul Sullivan; Jensen Tire & Auto President and CEO Matt Jensen; Mock-Beroth Tire & Automotive President TJ Beroth; and Dunlap & Kyle Tire Company President Dennis King.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
Tire Agent Hopes to Reinvent the Online Tire Retail Buying Experience

Jared Kugel, CEO of Tire Agent, shares insights on his company’s strategic customer service methodologies and overall customer engagement.

By David Sickels
whats-treading-tire-agent-1400x700
Linglong’s New North American Subsidiary President Maps Out Growth Strategies

Geoff Doster, president of Linglong N.A. Sales, discusses the company’s position in the market as well as his goals for the new subsidiary.

By David Sickels
WT-linglong-1400x700
Nokian Tyres Delves Into the EV Tire Design Details

We discover the challenges of designing tires for EVs and learn about how the European automotive market is influencing U.S. EV tires.

By David Sickels
WT-nokian-1400x700
How Bridgestone Technology Shines in the Company’s Latest UHP A/S Tire

The company’s chief engineer of replacement tires breaks down the tire tech stuffed into the Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire.

By David Sickels
WT-bridgestone-1400x700

Other Posts

Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400
Continental debuts new sustainably-focused U.S. headquarters in South Carolina

The building’s 840 solar panels are capable of offsetting up to 25% of its total energy consumption.

By David Sickels
Front-of-Continental-Americas-HQ-1400
Toyo launches the Toyo M655 tire for commercial light trucks

Toyo said the M655 tires provide traction under heavy loads for mining, energy, agriculture, construction and forestry use.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Tires-M655-1400
CUV/SUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Replacement tires will follow OEM trends toward fuel-efficiency while still meeting performance needs.

By Denise Koeth
SUV-TIres-CrossContactLX25_Lifestyle-1400