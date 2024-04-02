 Continental Tire's lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
What's Treading

Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

They say that 10,000 hours of practice will make you an expert at whatever task you’ve set your mind to. If that’s the case, what does 120 years of practice make you? (That’s 1,051,000 hours, for the record).

Related Articles

In 2023, Continental marked its 120th year of retreading truck and bus tires. Today, the tire manufacturer retreads more than one million truck and bus tires worldwide every year – conserving resources and reducing costs all along the way. In fact, according to a study by the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology (UMSICHT), retreaded tires reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to new tires. The amount of recycled and renewable materials in retreaded tires can be up to 85%.

While the benefits of retread tires haven’t waned, modern retreading facilities are very different from those designed a century ago. For example, today these factories use barcode tracking to monitor tires throughout the retreading process, which has significantly improved efficiency and data collection, allowing for better analysis and decision-making. Plus, today’s factories have inspection equipment to ensure the tires leaving the factory are of the highest quality possible.

“[Continental’s] inspection process allows us to know what’s happened in a casing and make some good predictive models of whether that casing will be retreadable. From a continental point of view, we also have a high-pressure test at the end of our process so that we can ensure that anything that gets through the process is going to be a safe and reliable retread when it gets mounted on and aired up and goes onto the tire,” says John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas. “The overall inspection is going to keep the retread better as well.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Cox discusses the advancements and changes in the tire retreading industry, retread market trends in 2024, and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

Want more What’s Treading? Click here.

You May Also Like

bendpakEVgarageTPMS-1400
Continental-sparkplug
TR-Continental-hiring
bendpakEVgarage12Vjump
Video

Omni United CEO: How tire manufacturers can drive dealer profits in diverse markets

G.S. Sareen tells us how Omni United helps tire dealers make money by focusing on the most important tire design attributes to consumers.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
WT-YT-omni-1400

Succeeding as an independent tire dealer isn't ever a "copy and paste" operation. What works for the dealer down the street isn't necessarily going to work for you, and what works for you may not work for a dealer selling the same tires halfway across the world. Yet, it's the same thread that lead to success for each one.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
Ralson Tire on how commercial tire dealers are adapting to the market in 2024

Things are already looking up for commercial tire dealers in 2024, and it isn’t by accident.

By David Sickels
WT-ralson-tire-1400
K&M Tire’s president discusses her vision for progressive tire dealers in 2024

We dig into K&M Tire’s 2024 goals, expansion expectations and the details of the company’s latest partnerships.

By David Sickels
WT-K&M-Cheryl-Gossard-1400x700
Hankook Tire America president unpacks the details of the new Dynapro HPX

In this episode of What’s Treading, we get into the nitty-gritty details surrounding Hankook’s new Dynapro HPX tire.

By David Sickels
WT-hankook-1400x700
Treads app aims to steer drivers to tire dealers using AI

Zach Olson, founder and CEO of Treads, explains how his direct-to-consumer mobile app uses AI to simplify the car maintenance process.

By David Sickels
WT-treads-1400x700

Other Posts

Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400
Big O Tires details growth plans, training initiatives at 2024 conference and convention

2023 Big O Tires’ store sales reached an average of over $2.7 million and total chain store sales hit more than $1.28 billion.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore-close
Continental debuts new sustainably-focused U.S. headquarters in South Carolina

The building’s 840 solar panels are capable of offsetting up to 25% of its total energy consumption.

By David Sickels
Front-of-Continental-Americas-HQ-1400
Gallery: 2024 Big O Tires conference and convention

Highlights from this year’s Big O Tires conference and convention, featuring a general session, trade show and breakout sessions.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore