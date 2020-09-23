Virtual AAPEX Experience Announces Training Lineup

The Virtual AAPEX Experience is offering technical and management training on the top issues, challenges and opportunities facing automotive service and repair professionals.
The free training will be provided from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 3, through Thursday, Nov. 5. Registration is required and can be completed at: www.aapexshow.com/register.
Trainers will lead classes geared toward shop owners, technicians and service advisors, although all aftermarket professionals are welcome to attend. Classes are identified as beginner, intermediate and advanced, and many are accredited toward the Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) and Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations.
Trainers include:
- Jim Wilson and Tony Salas, Group Training Academy
- Richard Cregar, Automotive Training Authority (ATA)
- Bill Haas and Sara Fraser, Haas Performance Consulting
- Cecil Bullard, Institute for Automotive Business Excellence
- Mike Reynolds, Mobile Automotive Service Solutions (MASS)
- Eric Ziegler, EZ Diagnostic Solutions Inc.
- Murray Voth, RPM Training
- Jeremy O’Neal, Advisorfix
- Greg Bunch, Aspen Auto Clinic
- John Thornton, Autotrain Inc.
- Rick White, 180BIZ
- Maylan Newton, Educational Seminars Institute
- Bob Ward, Perpetual Business
The instructor-led technical training will cover topics including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) diagnostics and calibrations, European diagnostics, labscope usage and controller area networks (CANs).
Management Training
On the management side, topics will focus on attracting talent; creating a business culture; effective leadership; communication skills; business continuity and valuation; and social media from concept to engagement.
Exhibitor-led training also will be offered at no cost to attendees. DRiV/Garage Gurus will lead classes on engine performance diagnostic strategies; electronic power steering; wheel-speed sensor testing and diagnosis; diagnostic alignment angles; catalytic converter efficiency DTCs (P0420/P0430) and diagnosis; and the top five misfire diagnostics.
Autel will provide training on ADAS and calibration; using a good vehicle-inspection process to document suggested and required repairs to consumers; and how scan tool and labscope work together for more complete and accurate diagnosis and repair.
Bolt On Technology will bring its Bolt On University to attendees, covering best practices and the “Fast Track Your Shop’s Success” program.
In addition, Bosch will provide ADAS training, while Hunter Engineering will focus on wheel alignment and ADAS. Kukui and NAPA Auto Care also will offer exhibitor-led training and demos.
For class descriptions, speaker information and dates/times, visit the Training Schedule at: https://www.aapexshow.com/schedule/.
The Virtual AAPEX Experience will serve as the hub of training, insights and connections for the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry. In addition to instructor- and exhibitor-led training, attendees can participate in 20- to 30-minute product and equipment demos from industry suppliers, see innovative products in the New Product Showcase, and connect one-on-one with exhibitors to talk products and conduct business.
AAPEX 2021 will return to the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nov. 2-4. All inquiries should be directed to W.T. Glasgow Inc., 708-226-1300, [email protected].