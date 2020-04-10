Kukui Releases Text Messaging Platform

Click Here to Read More

In consideration of the current COVID-19 situation, Kukui says repair shops that sign up now will have full access to the platform for free until June 30.

The new Kukui Text Connect Platform consists of several product modules focused on supporting text-based messaging between the shop and customers at various points in the customer journey. Kukui says Text Reviews allows businesses to solicit feedback in the form of a Google Review about their recent repair service. Text Messaging provides a channel for one-to-one, text-based communications to a single customer. Text Marketing supports campaign based “text-blasts” to multiple opt-in customers with special offers, announcements, and other messages that will increase customer engagement and retention.

Businesses can find out more or sign up at https://www.kukui.com/text-messaging.